Welcome to eclipse season. With the North Node in Gemini and the South Node in Sagittarius, it's time to say goodbye to the mindset, lifestyle, and philosophies you've outgrown in order to welcome in the new. In addition to feeling a new conscious awareness to the world around you, the spiritual meaning of the June 2020 lunar eclipse focuses on following your heart and nurturing your soul's freedom.

Eclipses are powerful lunations that catapult you towards your destiny. An astronomical phenomenon, both electrifying and revolutionary, eclipses take place three to four times each year. And though you're not always visible from Earth, the lack of visibility doesn't make a lunar eclipse any less potent. There's no denying the life-altering effects of this celestial occurrence as it activates the nodes of the moon, better known as the North Node and the South Node. These nodes also go by the "Nodes of Fate," given their multidimensionality and karmic influence. The North Node — which symbolizes where the collective is headed — and South Node — which symbolizes what needs to be left behind — officially entered the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius on May 5.

Gemini governs the primitive mind and Sagittarius governs the abstract mind. The collective mission stemming from the upcoming eclipse happening on June 5 focuses on the information you gather firsthand versus the beliefs you've acquired throughout your life.

Full Moon Penumbral Lunar Eclipse In Sagittarius: June 5, 2020

Before digging deeper and discovering what this lunar eclipse has in store, take a moment to think back to the new moon in Sagittarius that took place in November 2019. Believe it or not, your eclipse story will likely revolve around the events that took place during that time because full moons are a symbol of spiritual completion.

This lunar phase is notorious for heightening emotions and bringing revealing truths to light. Given the overall potency of an eclipse, these revelations could also bring an unexpected ending, or perhaps a shocking epiphany of sorts. Get a better understanding of what this will mean for you by finding out which astrological houses belong to Gemini-Sagittarius in your birth chart, because this is where your eclipse story comes to life.

A vibrant lunation glimmering across the night sky, the first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series will be a full moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, and will take place on June 5 at exactly 3:12 p.m. ET. This eclipse is known as a penumbral lunar eclipse, which takes place when the sun, Earth, and moon are imperfectly aligned, according to TimeAndDate.com. This "imperfection" makes it easy to confuse with a regular full moon, but it's still activating the lunar nodes, making this moon especially potent. Though the effects of a lunar eclipse can seem shocking or unexpected, it's here to help you release what no longer serves your highest good. Trusting the universe and surrendering to the divine is key during this time.

In Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, this eclipse will challenge you to release the mindset, lifestyle, and philosophies you've outgrown, so you can welcome in the new. Themes revolving around expansion, growth, and your soul's truth will be top of mind during this time. Sagittarius' mutable fire thrives when it's able to experience life to the fullest, and this is an opportunity for you to expand your conscious awareness. Full moons are about creating a healthy balance between your emotional reality and physical reality. With Venus retrograde in Gemini sitting opposite the lunar eclipse, you'll also be reflecting on the thoughts and POVs stopping you from living your best life.

Foggy Neptune will be squaring off with both the sun and the moon, so be make sure you're thinking clearly before taking an impromptu risk you might regret later.