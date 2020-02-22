The Romantic Quote To Text Your SO, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

From making your partner breakfast, to buying them flowers or getting invested in their favorite TV show, there are hundreds of easy ways to show them how much you love them. These reminders might not seem like huge deals, but chances are, your partner notices them, appreciates them, and hopefully, they're letting you know it. That being said, there is no sweeter, simpler gesture to show you're star-crossed than to randomly text your partner a romantic quote, based on their zodiac sign. (And before you start talking yourself out of this wonderful idea, no, romantic quotes don't have to be cheesy. This is not college lit class and you don't have to be too "deep" or emotional if you don't want to be.)

Sending your partner something cute in the middle of the day is a great way to let them know you're thinking about them, but when you're stumped for inspiration, leave it to the great writers, poets, and songwriters who have already put your feelings into words. Selecting a quote to send them based on their zodiac sign is an even more special way to make sure they absolutely love it. Here are a few celestially romantic quotes to send, based on their sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." ― Elizabeth Gilbert, Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage Aquarians are cool doing their own thing, but they know they get written off as "strange." Remind your Aqua partner you love them, quirks and all — and show them you appreciate it when they do the same.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) "I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look, or the words which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun." ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice Best believe your water sign lover will swoon thinking about a love so strong it sweeps like the tides.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images "Love is the enemy of sound judgment, and occasionally this is in service of the good." — Tayari Jones, An American Marriage Aries pride themselves on their unruly streak, so why not celebrate your partner rebelling for love?

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) "In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf, Selected Diaries Taureans always go hard for their loved ones, so remind your Taurus you're crazy about them, too.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings / That's right, you're the one I want/ I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this / Darling, you're the one I want." — Taylor Swift, "Paper Rings" Geminis live for friends-to-lovers romances, so they'll totally relate to this T-Swift banger.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Drazen_/E+/Getty Images "To get the love we always wanted but never had, to have the love we want but are not prepared to give, we seek romantic relationships. We believe these relationships will rescue and redeem us. True love does have the power to redeem, but only if we are ready for redemption. Love saves us only if we want to be saved." — bell hooks, All About Love hooks' quote about love will make your nostalgic, romantic Cancer melt.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) "You know my desire. I have only one. It has your face and your form and the term of my life." — Colette, to Henry de Jouvenel This quote's a little vain and a little sexy, so... completely on-brand for a Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) "Come take my hand / I won't let you go / I'll be your friend / I will love you so deeply / I will be the one to kiss you at night / I will love you until the end of time." — Beyoncé, "End of Time" Queen Bey's verse about the power of love will hit home for a Virgo partner.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images "I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby If there's a sign you can count on to be shamelessly head-over-heels in love, it's Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) "What we have is a great love. It's complicated. Intense. All-consuming. No matter what we do and how much we fight, it'll always pull us in." — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl Scorpios thrive on intensity, so this quote about all-consuming love is a win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) "First love is ravaging — it just guts you in the most wonderful way, if you can see through it." — Noah Centineo Since Sags are equally philosophical and passionate, a quote that's romantic and raw will make an impression on them.