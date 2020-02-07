Most people love a good compliment, but for some those positive words have an even deeper meaning. That's because, for them, words of affirmation are their love language. This means compliments and positive verbal reinforcement are how they both give and receive love most effectively. So, if nothing makes you feel more loved than hearing your partner saying those three little words or writing you love letters, chances are your love language is of the more verbal variety. In that case, knowing which signs to date if you value words of affirmation can help you find a partner who knows just what to say to speak to your heart.

If you aren't sure what your love language is, or even what love languages are for that matter, they're a concept first introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 New York Times bestseller The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. The five languages include words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, quality time, and physical touch. Each language represents the different ways that people most powerfully feel and express love in a relationship. And understanding both your and your partner's love language is one way to reinforce your connection and meet one another's needs. If it just so happens that your preferred love language is of the vocal variety, you may want to seek out relationships with one of the following zodiac signs who share your appreciation for loving words.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

No one gives a better compliment than a Gemini. Ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, Gemini truly has the gift of the gab. They're also very curious people who really get to know the deepest parts of those they care about, so when they deliver words of affirmation they speak to the most profound parts of their partner’s heart. Nothing beats being seen through a Gemini’s eyes.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo’s warm and generous heart means they're quick with a compliment. Part of their charm and charisma comes down to their ability to make everyone around them feel special, and one big way Leo does this is by laying on the words of affirmation. If Leo likes or values something about you, they aren't going to hold back. And no one appreciates the power of a compliment more than Leo, who fully expects to get plenty of words of affirmation back in return.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

It may come as a surprise that a sign known for being very critical can also be an ideal match for someone who values words of affirmation, but it’s true. For one thing, when a Virgo gives you a compliment, you can be confident they truly mean what they're saying. They don’t just throw around empty praise to boost your ego; if they like or appreciate something, they say it and they mean it. But Virgo's also a very observant sign who pays close attention to the people they love, so they notice the most subtle details and give compliments you’ve never heard or even related you needed before. Plus, like Gemini, their connection to Mercury means they know just how to communicate how they feel and why they think you’re amazing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is the true romantic of the zodiac, and, as such, is fluent in all the love languages. It's their connection to Neptune, the planet associated with the intuition, that allows them to know just how to make their partner feel the most loved. They're all about the fairytale fantasy kind of romance and are willing to sweep their partner off their feet (and hope to get the same treatment in return). As such, they're happy to speak to all the tender feelings in their heart and lay the on the praise, if that's what will make their partner feel the most loved.

There’s no question that any sign in the zodiac can express their feelings with words of affirmation, these signs just do it naturally. So, if hearing your partner whisper sweet nothings to you is a priority, then swipe right on these signs.