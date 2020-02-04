If nothing says love to you like snuggling up to your partner, holding hands as you walk down the street together, or sneaking in a kiss at every opportunity, chances are your love language is physical affection. If so, you may want to consider dating one of the zodiac signs who also thrive on physical touch so that you feel as connected as possible.

If you aren't familiar with the concept of love languages, it was first introduced Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 New York Times bestseller The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. They include words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, quality time, and, of course, physical touch, and each of these love languages describes the different ways people best express or receive expressions of love from their partner. While it's certainly possible for partners who speak different love languages to have a happy and fulfilling relationship, being fluent in or sharing a love language can help create a strong foundation. So, if your preferred love language is of the more tactile variety, here are the zodiac signs who are likely to be on the same touchy-feely page as you.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

For a grounded earth sign like Taurus, love is primarily expressed in a tactile and sensual way. For Taurus, touch is the best way to communicate love. Whether it's with a gentle touch or a full-on spooning sesh, there's nothing Taurus loves more than getting up close and personal with the person nearest to their heart. And since this sign also has an appreciation for the finer things in life, those cuddles will be taking place on high thread count sheets.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer is emotional, affectionate, and wants to feel close and connected to their partner, literally. When they love, they love hard and want to demonstrate it in every way, both through kind, encouraging words and, of course, with touch. They aren't afraid of a bit of PDA, but mostly they prefer to be affectation at home, staying snuggled up to the person they love. Cancer likes to keep their partners as near as possible, so they love to hold hands while walking or even when just sitting near one another at home. If they could stay in physical contact with their partner at all times, they would.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

Leo's all heart and is very affectionate. They love nothing more than a long, tight hug and live for a great snuggle. But even more than giving physical affection, this sign loves to receive it. Because it's important for Leo to feel like they are adored and appreciated, they need to have a partner who shares an affectionate approach. Massage is a great way to show your Leo just how deeply cared for and appreciated they are, and when Leo feels that way they are more than happy to return the favor.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Like Cancer, this water sign is very in touch with their emotions, and they have a romantic streak a mile wide. They love to lavish affection on the person they care about, particularly when they sense their partner needs a little extra attention. Ruled by Neptune, Pisces has a powerful gift of intuition, so they can anticipate their SO’s needs and act accordingly. This is why when you're having a hard day, you can pretty much expect your Pisces lover to greet you with arms open and stay close, snuggled up to your side to give you that extra bit of comfort.

While all the signs in the zodiac can be very affectionate, these four just have that extra magic touch. So, if you're craving a little extra physical affection, then put them at the top of your to-date list.