How comfortable are you with PDA? Do you feel comfortable with a full-on makeout sesh on the street, or does even holding hands make you a little squeamish? If the former sounds like you, then chances you are one of the zodiac signs that show the most PDA. For people who love public displays of affection, it’s usually due to one of two reasons: either they don't care what anyone else thinks (so why not get a little physical in public?), or it's because they just plain can't resist.

For folks who are comfortable with PDA, it really comes down to the fact that when they see someone they love, they just have to express it with touch, no matter where they are or who might be watching. In fact, people watching may be some of the thrill. They are proud of their partners and they don't mind that people know they're together. To those who see PDA as taboo, this may come off as rude or self-indulgent, but in reality, PDA is less about sex (though it definitely can be) and more about an expression of love and affection. Just like some folks are free with expressing their feelings with words, a kiss in public can be worth 1,000 words for someone who loves PDA. So, if you are down with smoochin' on the street, you are probably one of these signs.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy For warm-hearted and sensual Taurus, touch is their favorite love language. When they care about someone, they can't resist expressing it, and it comes out in displays of physical affection, both private and public. That's because touch and affection allows them to feel connected to their partner, and so they crave it and will make any excuse to be connected both figuratively and literally. That’s why a Taurus can’t seem to keep their hands to themselves, always rubbing their partner’s back and sneaking kisses, and of course, always holding hands.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy For Libra, their love of PDA comes from their true desire to be as close to the people they love as possible. Libra is a sensitive sign who is never afraid to show emotions, and so PDA just comes naturally to them. They are also romantic, relaxed, and easygoing in social situations because they are natural people persons. They also aren't particularly worried about what other people think of them, so they don't feel any shyness or shame about being affectionate in public. When out with friends, Libras are the ones who have their arms casually draped over their partner’s shoulders, and who occasionally caress their partner's cheeks and hands whenever the spirit moves them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy Who is shocked that Scorpio gets down with PDA? No one. The answer is no one. That's because this powerful and passionate sign is all about physical contact. That couple you see full-on making out, tongues and hands everywhere like nobody's watching? Yeah, at least one of those folks is a Scorpio, probably, because the intensity of their passion cannot be denied, and to them there is no wrong time to express it. Being with a Scorpio can be incredibly exciting. After all, who doesn't want to feel that desired all the time? But there can be times where it goes too far, as Scorpios can have a tendency toward obsession. It’s important they find a partner who balances them, lest they end up in real trouble for taking their PDA too far.