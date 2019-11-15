The Sweet Text Your Partner Will Love, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

It may sound cliché to say it's the little things you do that really show someone you care, but if you've ever gotten a sweet text from your partner out of the blue, then you know how true it really is. It may not take a ton of effort to send a simple, sweet text your partner will love, but the impact can be powerful — especially when it's based on their zodiac sign. It personalizes your text in a way that not only lets bae know they're on your mind, but that you really see and appreciate them for they who they are at their core. Who knew a simple text could do all that?

Since no two zodiac signs are exactly alike, it follows that each of them will appreciate something a little different in a text. For some people, the sweetest texts are full-on mushy and come straight from the heart. (Hello, Pisceans!) For other signs, it's simply about being thoughtful and attentive. (@ Virgos.) Still not sure what to say? Here's some inspiration to get you started when you're ready to fire off a text to your partner. Full disclosure: Prepare to yield some equally mushy results.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Aries isn’t exactly lacking in the confidence department, but they still really appreciate a partner who lifts them up and pushes them to be their best. A motivational text that lets them know you're in their corner will undoubtedly touch their hearts. Hey babe, just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about you and how hard you're totally going to crush it today. You’ve got this!

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Appealing to Venus-ruled Taurus' sensual side and love of all things luxurious can really make them feel loved and excited to see you again, ASAP. Hey, I was just thinking about how amazing it would be to take a bubble bath with you. What do think? Let’s make it happen!

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Gemini is a naturally curious and analytical sign, so adding a little mystery to a text will pique their interest and warm their heart. Hey you! Guess what? I planned something really special for you tonight. But you’ll have to come over to find out what it is. 🤫😉

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Like all water signs, Cancer has a powerful connection to their emotions. This — in addition to their ruling heavenly body, the Moon — means they are truly all heart. They want to feel safe and secure, so a text that underscores this is a great way to put a smile on your Cancer bae’s face. I feel so lucky to have you in my life and I am so excited to see all the amazing things our future holds.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) F.J. Jiménez/Moment/Getty Images There is nothing a Leo loves more than hearing how amazing their partner thinks (and they know) they are. So, don’t be afraid to pour on the compliments to make your Leo feel loved. You are my favorite person in the whole world. Also, that booty. Just sayin’.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) No sign in the zodiac has your back more than Virgo. For all their little personality quirks, this sign is next-level loyal. As such, they often find themselves taking on the caretaker role in a relationship. But a text that says you're thinking about them and have their back will make even this pragmatic sign go all mushy inside. Hi babe, just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you and I’m here if you need anything!

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) If you want Venus-ruled Libra to feel the love, then don’t shy away from leaning all the way in on romance. You are the only thing that makes sense in this out of balance world. Also you're cute, so there’s that, too. 🥰

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Scorpios are known for passion and the pursuit of pleasure, which can make it easy to forget that, at their core, they are actually a very emotional water sign. Above all, what they crave most is a feeling of security and the ability to share their heart with someone. No one has ever made me feel the way you do. It just makes me want to make you feel as loved and safe as I do, thanks to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Traditional romance is just not Sagittarius’ thing. It just comes off as corny and old-fashioned to them. But that doesn’t mean they don't want sweet texts from you. So, instead of your standard romantic text, send Sag something more spontaneous and a little cheeky. You + Me + Ice Cream + Naked = Tonight 😜

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) For hardworking and ambitious Capricorn, nothing says ~love~ quite like knowing their partner appreciates their efforts and has their back. Sending a supportive text is a wonderful way to tell Cap you really care. I just wanted to send you a quick message to tell you how incredible you are. I am always so impressed by how hard you work and I know that you’ll achieve all your dreams. I am just so glad to have a front-row seat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) Overly flowery and romantic language tends to wig Aquarius out. It's too traditional for this unique sign. What Aquarians really crave is to be seen and appreciated for exactly who they are. You are just my kind of weirdo, and I love you for it. Never, ever change.