The People Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have In Common Are So Intertwined

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up, and the world will never be the same. In case you're not up to speed on all the breakup drama, here's what you need to know: News of the split was first reported by TMZ on Oct. 1. Jenner and Scott stayed mum regarding the breakup rumors for a couple of days, but when rumors started flying that Jenner reportedly reunited with her ex Tyga for a date at a recording studio, Jenner was compelled to speak up. She confirmed the breakup on Twitter on Oct. 3 and shut down the Tyga rumor in two little tweets. I just want to sit in a corner and cry, so I can only imagine how all the people Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have in common feel.

Because of the Kardashians' focus on putting family above all else, it seems like the list of people the couple has in common is endless. Not only do they have their family members in common, but their family and work lives are also super intertwined (like Scott's collaborations with Kanye). Because of this, the connections Jenner and Scott have in common can't easily be split 50/50 in the breakup. Check them out:

1. Stormi Webster

Let's start with the most obvious connection between Jenner and Scott — their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Stormi was born Feb. 1, 2018, only about 10 months after her parents began dating in April 2017. While fans had long speculated Jenner was pregnant (apart from the occasional headshot, she had gone somewhat ghost on social media over the previous nine months), it was still a shock to the system to find out Jenner had given birth in a surprise Instagram announcement three days after Jenner gave birth.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the course of the first year of Stormi's life, she was a staple on her parents' social media accounts — and that likely won't change post-split.

According to People, Stormi will be spending equal time with her parents post-split. "They are both great parents and will co-parent," a source told the publication. "They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on People's report about their custody arrangement, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

2. Kanye West

Everyone knows West is Jenner's brother-in-law, since he's married to Jenner's big sis, Kim Kardashian West. But 'Ye and Trav also go way back.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nov. 2012, Scott signed a deal with Kanye West's music label. He also collaborated with West on Yeezus in 2013, serving as a producer on his tracks "New Slaves" and "Guilt Trip."

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Scott gave West a major shout-out. "He’s like my stepdad," he told the publication. "We always had that relationship where we cook up ideas. We [talk] all the time about random sh*t: life and how we can do better as people and as rock stars."

3. Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

The Kardashians are known for keeping their exes in the fold, particularly when there are kids involved. Case in point: Scott Disick, who's basically a permanent fixture in the K-fam's lives despite his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were even invited on Jenner's 22nd birthday trip this summer. It was basically the ultimate group date (since Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were there, too).

Disick and Richie — who made their debut appearance together on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the Oct. 6 episode — spent the luxury vacay tooling around on a super-yacht with Jenner, Scott, and Stormi.

Disick is obviously a great uncle to Stormi. He undoubtedly knows more than a little about what Jenner and Scott are currently going through. Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dealt with their fair share of drama over the course of their 13-year on-and-off relationship, but ever since they called it quits for good in 2015, the pair has figured out a way to co-parent their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick — peacefully. They've even kept things cool as they date other people. The pair will probably be a great source of advice for Jenner and Scott moving forward.

4. Kris Jenner

Kris is Kylie Jenner's mom, obvi, and nothing will ever trump that. But the Kardashians are known to never turn their back on family — even extended family — and Kris will always be connected to Scott through her granddaughter.

David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Kris' ongoing relationship with Disick despite his split from Kourtney is anything to go by, Kris really values family over everything else. These days, she seems closer to Disick than ever. They go on shopping trips together and she's even the executive producer of his new show Flip It Like Disick.

While Scott and Kris' relationship is less publicized than those that are regularly featured on KUWTK (like her and Disick's), Kris will likely keep things cordial with Scott, too, for the sake of Stormi. Remember when she gushed to reporters back in March 2018 about how incredible Scott was as a father? "He’s so great," she told Us Weekly. "He’s really, really great, really attentive."

5. Drake

Drake and Scott have a long history of collabing on tracks together, like Drake's songs "Company" and "Portland," and Scott's "SICKO MODE."

In a March 2017 interview with British GQ, Scott showered Drake with praise. "Drake is an amazing person. Also, a magician. He’s a big brother, super-talent, he’s cool," he said. Clearly, these two really respect each other as friends and artists.

But what you might not know is Drake also performed at Jenner's Sweet 16 party. Kris Jenner being Kris Jenner, surprised her youngest daughter at her 2013 bash with an appearance by Drake, and the "God's Plan" rapper has reportedly been tight with the fam ever since.

Drake even stopped by the annual Kardashian Christmas party in 2015, where he proceeded to photobomb this pic of Kris and Kylie:

Then last year, Jenner helped Drake close out 2018 when she rolled up to his New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 with Scott. Here's hoping Jenner, Scott, and Drake can all keep things cordial going forward.

6. The Kardashian Sisters

Everyone knows the Kardashian-Jenner crew always has each other's backs. In fact, Jenner has reportedly been leaning on Khloé big time in the wake of the split.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thanks to Stormi, the sisters will forever be connected to Scott, too. They've jumped to his defense in the past when he was accused of cheating, and I'm sure they will continue to embrace him as Stormi's dad going forward.

It seems like the people Jenner and Scott have in common are actually the perfect people to support them through their breakup. They have multiple family members who have successfully figured out how to have peaceful and productive relationships after messy breakups for the sake of the Kardashian kids, and there's no reason to think this breakup will be any different based on Jenner's statement confirming their split. "Travis and i are on great terms," she wrote in an Oct. 3 tweet. "Our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority."

While it's sad to see Jenner and Scott go their separate ways in the romance department, it's clear they have so many people to lean on as they begin a new chapter of their family's journey.