This year and every year, it's important to take one day to celebrate the men who helped raise us. All father figures across the globe, biological or chosen, deserve a little shout out. This includes Travis Scott, the father to perhaps one of the most adorable babies of all time, Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi and Travis Scott for Father's Day are serious melt-your-heart status, and while Scott looks good and everything, it's really baby Stormi's smile that has fans so heart-eyed. (Truly, have you guys seen this kid? She's a star.)

This year, Father's Day fell on Sunday, June 16. While you might have been busy scouring the planet for a throwback photo of your own dad, Kylie probably just scanned her endless cavern of professional-grade photos to dig up these two sweet images of Stormi and Scott. Using my context clues, it looks like the first image is probably from Scott's first Father's Day in 2018. Baby Stormi is still a wee little blob of cheeks wrapped up in his arms. The next photo features a slightly older Stormi standing up in her dad's Astroworld t-shirt while the "SICKO MODE" star spots her.

Jenner captioned the two pictures: "Happy Father’s Day @travisscott 🖤 I love the love you share with our daughter. 🖤🖤 Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you .. 🖤"

Meanwhile, Jenner's siblings and extended family members were getting into the Father's Day Instagram game, too. Big sister Kim Kardashian gave her own husband Kanye West a shout out by posting a picture of him with two of their four kids, North and Saint. She captioned her series: "Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!"

Kim also shared a throwback photo of herself with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. In this post, she gave a special nod to her father's medical center. "Miss you so much! You would be so proud of The Robert G Kardashian Esophageal Center at @ucla. I have seen how so far in such a short period of time that we have helped so many and i am grateful to all of the amazing staff and doctors," she wrote.

Over on Kendall's Instagram, the supermodel shared an old photo of herself as a baby in the arms of her father, Caitlyn Jenner, who went by the name Bruce Jenner at the time the photo was taken. She kept her caption much more simple and simply posted a heart emoji.

What can I say? The family makes cute kids.

Right now, the Kardashian/Jenner clan is enjoying a brief respite while no one is pregnant or expecting a new baby (as far as fans know). The latest little one to join the party and celebrate Father's Day is Psalm West, who was born just a little over a month before the holiday.

Now that I think about it, where are the massive Father's Day party photos? Usually, Kris Jenner would be all over this type of thing...