Going on a vacation with your current partner and your ex doesn't exactly sound like it would be a walk in the park, but Scott Disick's quotes about Sofia Richie in Finland give some insight into just how complex the situation really can be. For those of you who might have missed it, Oct. 6 marked Sofia's debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode, she joined Scott, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick on a family vacation to Finland.

If you're thinking Kourtney was going to be the one who had any sort of issue with her ex bringing his new girlfriend along for the family trip, think again. She was actually the one who told him to invite Sofia.

“I was first going to go to Finland as a girl’s trip, but it just seemed like a lot of the activities my kids would love. The dates that we were able to go ended up being spring break, and then Scott really wanted to come along,” Kourtney explained in the episode. “And then it was my idea to invite Sofia to come on our trip.”

Scott was down, but he was understandably a little nervous about how Sofia was going to feel tagging along on a vacation with her boyfriend, his ex, and their three children (Sofia also joined the family on vacation to Mexico in April). “I never want to miss out on anything when it includes the kids,” he said. “The past six to eight months, we’ve been on a couple of trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids, and it’s been great. But Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out, so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

While feeling excluded might be an issue for Sofia, it's definitely not one for Kourtney. Before heading to Finland, she opened up to her sister Khloé Kardashian about what it's like to third wheel her ex and his new bae. “They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she explained. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

While Sofia has gone on vacation with the family before, Scott explained he was particularly nervous this time around because he knew the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew would be around.

“Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does. I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere,” he said. “Tons of people walking around that Kourtney and I have known for over 10 years. Sofia has never really done anything like this before. It’s hard. I don’t want her to feel out of place, I don’t want her to feel like she’s not as comfortable as I am. I’m just trying to be cautious of everyone’s feelings.”

And his history with Kourtney reportedly doesn't help the matter, either. "Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you’ve known for so long, even if you’re not romantically with them, you don’t really know how to act," he explained. "It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad. At the end, I want the people I love in my life to be happy.”

Scott finally opened up to Kourtney about how awkward he was feeling about everything and she encouraged him to clock some alone time in with Sofia to alleviate his nerves. “I think you put so much pressure on things to make everything perfect,” she told him. “I don’t even mind if you [and Sofia] go off and do your thing, but if you’re in it, let’s enjoy what’s happening.”

“After sitting with Kourt and talking it through and communicating, which I should have done from the start, it definitely made things a lot clearer,” Scott said. “The truth of the matter is, I don’t need to put as much pressure on myself to feel like I need to do everything.”

In the end he was reportedly able to have some alone time with Sofia while also enjoying the trip with his family. So, it looks like it was a crisis averted. But can you blame him for feeling a little nervous about the whole thing?