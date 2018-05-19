I can't count how many weddings I've attended over the years (and I'm not including the ones where I've been a bridesmaid). But even as just another guest, I've always felt compelled to buy a new outfit — or at the very least, a new dress to pair with shoes and accessories I already own. Then again, these are normal nuptials I'm attending. I can't even imagine being invited to an official royal wedding. What would I wear?

This is why while everyone is watching Meghan Markle's every move, I'm obsessing over the most extravagant looks from the royal wedding guests. Maybe I'm just living vicariously through them because I love a good excuse to get super dressed up. I can picture it now: me in a navy blue dress (it's chic, but doesn't feel somber like head-to-toe black would), with a pair of nude pumps and navy fascinator to match. Though I don't have a specific design in mind, I imagine it would be loaded with feathers and rhinestones (in a tasteful way, not something that feels like it was attacked by your mom's old bedazzler).

With a guest list of over 600 people, that includes royal families and famous friends, the fashion is bound to be a show in itself. Between the dresses, the jewelry, and the fascinators (the ever-so-elaborate fascinators), there's plenty of eye candy to feast your eyes on. And truthfully, it's a nice break from the long songs and countless sermons.

Amal Clooney

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Among the first guests to arrive, Amal Clooney has already won best dressed of the royal wedding. Stunning in a head-to-toe sunshine yellow Prada ensemble, the British barrister paired her sheath dress (complete with it's own train) with a matching hat embellished with a net and pearls.

Kitty Spencer

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer just made her big splash onto the global scene in the most beautiful shade of emerald. The 27-year-old model wore a green dress with florals painted down the front of skirt. To finish off her look, she stylishly paired the dress with orange heels and a matching green feathered fascinator.

Priyanka Chopra

Yassss Priyanka! Where do I begin? The asymmetrical lavender Vivienne Westwood blazer? The futuristic fascinator? The Gaga-esque earrings? The fuschia makeup? It's all, just, yasss!

More to come.