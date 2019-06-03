The Morphe Live In Color Pride Collection Will Donate 100% Of Profits Back To The LGBTQ+ Community

It's June, people, and you know what that means — Pride Month is officially here! My friends and family are ready to celebrate big time, and luckily, some of my favorite brands are, too, with stunning new rainbow products and donations to amazing LGBTQ+ charities. First place in my book for 2019 goes to the Morphe Live In Color Pride Collection, which will donate not just a portion of profits, but all profits to an incedible cause. Now, that's how you do it! Other brands, take note, and other beauty lovers, prepare to shop some great products that support an even more amazing cause.

A lot of brands are showing their Pride support this year by releasing products or entire collections that give back to the LGBTQ+ community, but ensuring every last cent per order goes to helping is above and beyond, in my opinion. Morphe really did that, and for their generosity, I've decided to stan for life. It also helps that the products are seriously gorg and I want them on my face right this second.

"We are bringing you the PRIDE Live in Color Collection to celebrate all the bold, brave, LGBTQ+ babes & allies who inspire all of us to let our true colors shine," announced the brand on Instagram:

100% of net profits will be donated to The Trevor Project, where Morphe claims they will "help fund 24/7 suicide prevention & crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth." Imagine how much money they'll be able to donate? I'm making everyone I know buy a palette.

What an incredible collaboration between a bomb makeup brand and an organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community:

"We believe in helping to create a safe space where everyone—and we mean everyone—can feel accepted and free to express themselves," the brand shared on Instagram. "That’s why we’ve partnered with @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth," they continued, confirming that "100% of net proceeds from our PRIDE Live in Color Collection will be donated to The Trevor Project."

This couldn't be more exciting. And just look at these gorgeous products!

The collection consists of the Live In Color Artistry Palette and the Live in Color 7-Piece Eye Brush Set, which will retail for $20 and $28, respectively. The palette contains 25 rainbow-inspired shades, and it has everything from pure white and jet black to hot pink, shimmering gold, royal blue, and kelly green. At this point in my makeup-hoarding career, I have my fair share of rainbow palettes, but this baby stands out in that it's not straight-forward ROY G. BIV. There's a hot coral, a mustard yellow, an icy aqua, and a deep teal, just to name a few more standouts, not to mention tons of other shades I'm dying to try. Morphe shadows are known for their top-notch quality, so I bet the blend on these babies is amazing. Add to cart, please.

If you need to stock up on brushes, the seven-piece set looks pretty great, too:

I love how each brush handle features a different rainbow shade. If you're a lover of colorful makeup, you know pigmented shadows can often stain the bristles, so the more brushes in your arsenal, the better. And at $28 overall, this set boils down to $4 per brush, so it's a wonderful deal. Where else can you buy $4 brushes that are pretty, high quality, and support the LGBTQ+ community? Nowhere else, and that's a fact. If you're ready to do your part and buy the entire Live in Color Collection, it launches June 5 online on the Morphe website.