In years past, I've spend the weeks before Pride hitting up beauty supply stores, costume shops, and the like, in search of bright, rainbow-ready makeup to amp up my parade-day glam. This year, though, my favorite makeup brands to wear on the daily are making things that much easier, by dropping vivid, pride-inspired products of their own. If you're looking for the cutest, most travel-friendly Pride palette of all, you're probably wondering where to get the Tarte x Jessie Paege Pride Palette, aren't you? The beauty giant's new collab with the YouTube sensation couldn't be better, and I can't wait to use it to create some incredible rainbow looks.

If you're not familiar with Jessie Paege, I'll let the numbers do the talking. At just 20 years old, Paege has amassed 1.5 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, as well as a collective 1.6 million across her five Instagram accounts. I know. In 2018, Paege posted a coming out video on YouTube, in which she acknowledged her bixsexuality, and vowed to donate all the profits from the video to LGBTQ+ organizations. Unfortunately, the video was eventually removed from the site due to music copyright issues, but it seems like Paege has found another way to give back to her community.

This time around, Paege is teaming up with one of her favorite beauty brands...

...And debuting a pride-inspired palette with Tarte Cosmetics!

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

So cute! The Let It Rain-Bow Set ($24, coming soon to tartecosmetics.com) drops on the Tarte site on May 21 at 6PM, and will be coming soon to Sephora online and in stores as well. In celebration of the launch, Paege and Tarte are donating a whopping $25,000 to The Trever Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for the LGBTQ+ community.

Paege is both a makeup lover and a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community, so the collaboration makes total sense:

The palette's packaging features a rainbow watercolor design, and the set also includes a mini Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara:

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

Inside, there are two shimmer and six matte shades, with names like "You Can" and "Ambitious" that ooze self-confidence and strength:

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

As a longtime Tarte lover herself, Paege knew the collaboration would be a match made in heaven, and in a press release from the brand, she shared how she fell into creating the Let It Rain-Bow palette. "There have been so many times in my life where I didn’t feel included, which is why my goal has always been for every person to feel loved & comfortable with their identities (including myself!),” said Paege in the press release. “Tarte’s a brand that I’ve always been able to relate to and I’m so excited to work with them to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with this palette that shows this makeup is for everyone, no exceptions," she continued, adding, "And we’re able to do that in a way that gives back to the community through The Trevor Project!”

Seriously, her inclusive, positive vibes are contageous. I love her energy and her self-loving spirit!

And when you see the swatches, you'll love the palette just as much:

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

You can use it for a bold, all-over rainbow look, like this one Paege posted in 2018:

Or opt for something more glam, like this rainbow eye fade from the palette's campaign images:

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

Whether or not you're attending Pride yourself, this palette is a must-have for fans of rainbows, self-love, and inclusivity. Oh, and bomb makeup, too.