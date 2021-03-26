If you're anything like me, you always spend the countdown to the next full moon waiting on the edge of your seat. After all, full moons are brimming with surprises, revelations, changes, and all sorts of wild and unpredictable happenstances. There's simply no way of knowing what's going to happen. However, the thought of a full moon feels just as exciting as it does nerve-wracking. It's like the slow, uneasy chug all the way up to the top of a roller coaster just before you finally brace for the plummeting fall. Although it may be unsettling, the adrenaline rush is so worth it. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best March 2021 full moon — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — you have every reason to be excited.

The next full moon rises in balanced, harmonious, cooperative, and fashion-forward Libra. This cardinal air sign is passionate about beauty, romance, and other people. Libra is all about nurturing their relationships with intellectual stimulation, as well as affectionate expressions of love.

However, it might surprise you to find that this full moon may bring up relationship problems that need to be addressed. The full moon will oppose Venus — planet of love and friendship — which may reveal antagonistic forces in your relationships. Luckily, there's plenty of cosmic support to help you work through these issues and grow stronger in the process. This full moon will also form a trine with determined Mars, steady Saturn, and the North Node of Destiny. Look to the future and what your relationships could become with hard work and dedication.

Mark March 28 at 2:48 p.m. ET on your calendar, because this is when the full moon in Libra will take place. Here's what air signs have to look forward to:

Luca Luceri/500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Gemini: You're Tapping Into Your Need For Pleasure And Romance

This full moon could be the most beautiful full moon you experience this year, Gemini. After all, it's tapping into your creative talents and your desire to express yourself. This full moon is encouraging you to look deep within and find the courage to unleash your authentic essence for all the world to see. There's a little Peter Pan living inside you; a part of you that will never truly grow up. Reconnect with the side of you that could care less about what other people think, because you're having too much fun to care.

Libra: You're Learning A Lot About The Person You're Becoming

Prepare to embrace a deeper connection with yourself, Libra. This full moon is revealing things about yourself that you may not have realized before, like who you are underneath it all. Getting to know yourself and how you've evolved will leave you feeling confident and motivated to accomplish everything you've been dreaming of accomplishing. Even though it may feel scary, understanding your true self will set you free. Embrace the changes that come with the territory of acknowledging who you really are. This is a powerful moment in your life.

Aquarius: You're Seeking The Truth And Exploring The Unknown

This full moon is initiating an adventure, Aquarius. It's pulling you out of your comfort zone and encouraging you to explore the unknown, to say "yes" to opportunities that challenge you, and to embrace the thrill of enjoying something mind-blowing and new. In fact, this full moon could help you capture an entirely new perspective. It could help you learn about concepts that enhance your understanding of the world. It could help you become a more open-minded, tolerant, and philosophically intelligent person. Embrace all of it.