One thing I love about the month of March is that it's a liminal month; which is to say, March is when the end of winter turns into the beginning of spring. As the last few patches of snow melt into the earth, fresh flowers blossom from the soil and new life takes hold once more. As you can probably imagine, the seasonal shift of March has so much significance to the zodiac. After all, this is when the sun travels through Pisces — the last sign in the zodiac wheel — and brings you a sense of closure and forgiveness as you bid a soulful goodbye to the past. Then, a sense of rebirth and renewal washes over you as the sun enters Aries, launching the beginning of the astrological new year. Everyone will feel this beautiful change in the air, but the zodiac signs who will have the best month of March 2021 will love it the most.

Pisces season is marked by magic, creativity, and kindness, but this particular Pisces season is even more enchanting than usual. This is due to the fact that the sun will join forces with dreamy and spiritual Neptune on March 10, upping the empathy and tapping into your desire for soulful connections. This compassionate energy will wrap itself around your relationships by March 13, when affectionate Venus later forms a conjunction with Neptune. This will encourage the boundaries separating you from others to dissolve, creating space for powerful and deep connections.

Aries season is also even more motivating than usual. After all, on March 21, courageous Mars will form a trine with sturdy Saturn, encouraging you to go after your goals while giving you the stamina to commit to them for the long haul.

For those born under Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces, March will be all the more incredible. Here's why:

Aries: You're Gearing Up For An Incredibly Exciting Aries Season

You have too much to look forward to this March, Aries. However, the first half of the month might be a slower and more introspective time. During Pisces season, the sun will move through your spiritual 12th house, encouraging solitary experiences that drive you to explore your inner world. But when Aries season begins on March 20, it's go time. The cosmic energy will be exactly to your liking, inspiring you to better yourself and compete to be the best. Luxurious Venus also enters Aries on March 21, bringing so much self-love into your universe and reigniting your relationships.

Scorpio: Your Artistic Side Is Coming To Life This Month

Get ready for a March that's filled with pure, unadulterated fun, Scorpio. After all, Pisces season activates the most exciting and enjoyable part of your birth chart: your playful fifth house of self-expression. This will encourage you to reconnect with your inner child and remember all the hobbies and interests that make you feel alive. Let go of your worries, set aside your need to be a serious adult, and simply enjoy the present moment. When you were a little kid, drawing flowers on the sidewalk with chalk on a sunny day was enough to uplift you spirit. Bring more of that energy into your life this March.

Pisces: You're A Source Of Sunshine For Everyone, Everywhere

The month of March belongs to you, Pisces. Why? Because it begins with the sun in Pisces, of course. Your solar return is marked by kindness, compassion, imagination, and daydreams. You're an escapist zodiac sign at your core and you're always searching for adventures and out-of-this-world experiences. However, this Pisces season will do you one better. Not only are you feeling more in touch with magic and enchantment, but your loved ones will feel even more attracted to your mystical vibes. Enjoy all this extra attention.