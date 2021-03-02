It's hard not to fall in love with Netflix's new YA series, Ginny & Georgia, especially when romance is at the very center of the storylines. Between love triangles, estranged partners, and secret flings, sex and seduction is a major theme throughout the 10 episode first season. While every character has his or her own allure, Ginny's boyfriend, Hunter, has that hot musician charm. After learning the lyrics to Hunter's song, "I Can Barely Breathe," on Ginny & Georgia, there's a good chance you'll be swooning right along with the rest of the fans.

The series, which dropped to Netflix on Feb 24, follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after their mother, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), uprooted the family from Texas to a picturesque New England town called Wellsbury. It's there Ginny meets her new bestie Maxine (Sara Waisglass), her secret love interest Marcus, and her adorable boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple).

It's not only Hunter's good looks and kind heart that make him the dream BF, but it's his musical talent that really tops the charts. Throughout the first season he does everything from play guitar to tap dance, but it's the song he wrote for Ginny that'll really take your breath away.

The song, "Can Barely Breathe" was written for the show by Greg Shulman and Agatha Kaspar and is actually performed by Temple and Rebecca Ablack (who plays Padma in the show). Hunter and his band performed the song at the town's Battle of the Bands competition. It came at the perfect time since Ginny was questioning her connection with Hunter after sexting him and *not* receiving a reply.

To show her how he felt, Hunter performed the song at the competition, earning not only first place, but Ginny's heart as well. After peeking at the lyrics, it's easy to see why.

Intro

I can barely breathe when you are near

And I'm really, really, really scared you're gonna disappear

I can't breathe when you are near

Verse 1

I don't know how to tell you

There's a million things I wanna say

From the moment I met you my heart grew

And I think of you every day

Chorus 1

I can barely breathe when you are near

When my life was in the darkness

You suddenly appeared

You say words that I wanna hear

I can barely breathe when you are near

Verse 2

You mean everything and more to me

That's all I wanted you to know

And when I hold you tightly

I'll never let you go

Chorus 2

I can't breathe when you are near

And I really, really wanna drown your worries and your fears

With you I cry no tears

And I can barely breathe when you are near

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.