On many levels, Ginny & Georgia follows Gilmore Girls' successful formula: The well-meaning, vibrant mom who is nonetheless a bit emotionally stunted, the daughter who is both her mother's best friend and desperate to break out of her shadow. But Netflix's take on the genre adds in a ton of extras, from a mysterious past for mom Georgia to a coming-of-age story for teen Ginny. But one place Ginny & Georgia outshines Gilmore Girls is music. The Ginny & Georgia's Season 1 soundtrack is just stuffed with bops that viewers will be singing for weeks to come.

Gilmore Girls was also known for its soundtrack back in the day, with spin-off albums back when it was still a WB series. However, back then, the norm was one big song every few episodes. Considering Gilmore Girls ran 22 episodes a season for seven years, one can understand why music — which can be expensive to use — would be doled out sparingly.

But Ginny & Georgia has the good fortune to arrive at a time when 10 episodes are on the longer end of Netflix shows. That allows for far more bops per episode, and the series takes advantage of it at every turn, with up to a dozen songs per installment. And of course, there's one original song as well, "I Can Barely Breathe."

For those who desperately need a full listing, here's every song featured in the first season of Ginny & Georgia.

Episode 1

"Come Through" Regrettes

"Wasn't Me" Shaggy, Rik Rok

"Down Down" LAIKIPIA, Thurz

"Baby Luv" Nilufer Yanya

"CountryTime" Blanco Brown

"Sweet Avalon" Crown Lands

"Being Right" Crown Lands

"Something Wonderful" Keys N Krates

"Lines" bülow

"Sleep Alone (ft. Ella Boh)" Max Styler

"Trampoline (Jauz Remix)" SHAED

Episode 2

"Malibu Barbie" Miya Folick

"Dior " Halleluwah

"See What I Mean" Beat Market, Aiza

"Daddy" So Loki

"You and Me" Penny & The Quarters

"Go To Town" Doja Cat

"Vibe Town" Denise De'ion

"America's Sweetheart" Elle King

"Problems" DeathbyRomy

Episode 3

"Honey Pie" JAWNY

"Young" GIRLI

"Win" Nasty Cherry

"Leaning on Myself" Anna of the North

"Self Aware Bitch " Anna Sofia

"Class President" Dai Burger

"Fall in Love" Myya & Stan

"All The Rage" Allie X

"Cupid Shuffle" Cupid

"Tonight Only The Dead" Victorian Halls

"Lonely" Myya & Steve Kroeger

"Venus" Twist

"Coo Coo" Weaves

"Sometimes People Suck" Ashe

Episode 4

"S.L.U.T." Bea Miller

"Looking for You" Ralph

"Ticking Bomb" Paul Otten

"Coconut Water" Milk & Bone

"Cool Girl" Tove Lo

"Alley Oop 66" The New Hollywood Argyles

"Gold" Michael Paradise

"Hello" Jaunt

"Dancing With Your Ghost" Tanika Charles

"Donna Dee" Lord Luther

"Nothing in Return" Monsune

"Like The Others Do" Shahrae

"I Can Barely Breathe" Mason Temple & Rebecca Ablack

"Give a Little" Featurette

Episode 5

"Young" Seattic

"Same Page (ft. Brooke Daye)" Vincent & yetep

"Locked Up" Brodie Z

"Living Outside" LAIKIPIA

"Gimme More" Britney Spears

"Money" Spark Houston

"Stars" Beat Market

"Hula Hoop" Denise De'ion

"Nobody Does It Better" DiRTY RADIO

"Dummies" JDP, Sureknock Jones

"You and I" Denise De'ion ft. Lucas Dipasquale

Episode 6

"WDYCM" Jaunt

"Water" Brave Moon

"One Good Reason" Crown Lands

"Trust Me" FWLR

"QT" Saya

"Luv Me Luv Me" Shaggy

"Savage" Bahari

"Past Lives" BØRNS

Episode 7

"That's Why We Dance" Calliope Musicals

"Just Here With My Friends" The Darcys & Leah Fay

"ROYAL" Michael Paradise

"Lead the Way" Paul Otten

"Gravity" Ralph

"Sweet Sunshine" Paul Otten

"Your Girl" Harrison ft. Ralph

"Grrl in the City" Pins & Needles

"Love You Like a Love Song" Selena Gomez & The Scene

"Sk8r Boi" Avril Lavigne

"Kickin' On The Floor (QUEEN)" CHAV

"Falling" Forever

"Holy" King Princess

"Dance" Clairmont The Second

"Hooked On A Feeling" Blue Swede & Björn Skifs

"We Made It" Born Ruffians

Episode 8

"Fire Song" Pow Wow's

"I Got That Good Stuff" Chuxx Morris

"Last Chance" The Brooks

"Zionsville" Khruangbin

"Spice" Ravyn Lenae

"Burn the Stake" Goat Girl

Episode 9

"Panic Room" Au/Ra

"Secret for the Mad" dodie

"Carousel" JON VINYL

"I'm Just a Dog" Matt Dune

"Lesson Learnt" Aaron Taylor

"Stay a Little Longer" Rukhsana Merrise

"Stay" LAIKIPIA

"No Sudden Moves" Julia Nunes

"Bring Her Back" Adia Victoria

"Alibi" Empara Mi

Episode 10

"Talking to Them" Sorrey

"Outsider" Shahrae

"Mutual Emotions" Papi Darko, Emanuel

"Awkward" Shahrae

"Thank You" Diana Gordon

"Chaos Control" Daktyl, Lily Kershaw

"The Wheel" Cory Hotline

"Blood in the Water" Empara Mi

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.