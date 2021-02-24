Every good coming-of-age story needs the perfect romantic interest, but Ginny & Georgia fans were lucky enough to get two in Netflix's newest YA series. As the titular character, Ginny, is torn between two guys, fans couldn't help but notice how amazing her on-screen boyfriend was. After watching him shower her with attention, you're probably wondering who plays Hunter in Ginny & Georgia? Mason Temple might be new to the scene, but he's making quite the impression.

Ginny & Georgia dropped on Netflix on Feb. 24, and fans are already smitten with the heartwarming yet slightly twisted tale. When 15-year-old Ginny Miller's (Antonia Gentry) mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), uproots her and her brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca) from Texas to New England, she finds herself surrounded by new friends — and hot admirers — for the first time ever.

Early on, a popular guy named Hunter (Temple) shows interest in Ginny and asks her out. Despite her crush and obvious connection with her next door neighbor, Marcus (Felix Mallard), Ginny and Hunter quickly become the school's it-couple. Between thoughtful gifts, supporting Ginny though times of strife, and a tap dance in front of the entire school, it's clear Hunter is serious boyfriend goals.

Netflix

While Hunter might be well-known in the small town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, Temple is a newcomer to the screen. The Canadian actor grew up in Fort St. John and discovered his passion for acting in junior high school. He was involved in a variety of stage roles before graduating high school in 2014 and moving to Vancouver. There, he studied theater at the Studio 58 Acting Conservatory through Langara College.

Despite having only had small parts in a few previous screen productions (he had background roles in Six and iZombie, both in 2018), Temple sent an audition tape to the creators of Ginny & Georgia and landed the part of Hunter. According to Alaska Highway News, he sang "The Shallow" and "Wagon Wheel" as part of his audition. After peeking at Temple's Instagram, it's easy to see why the casting directors — and now viewers — were taken by him.

Not only is Temple Gorgeous with a capital "G," but he's also got a great signing voice, some major talent behind the camera (he's shared a few shots using a Canon AE 1), and is proud of his Taiwanese citizenship. After seeing him shine as Ginny's boyfriend, it looks like this is just the start of Temple's rise to fame.

Ginny & Georgia's is streaming now on Netflix.