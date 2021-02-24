There's a new mother-daughter duo in town, but with them comes some major BFF goals as well. In Netflix's new series Ginny & Georgia, the titular characters might give you major Gilmore Girl vibes, but it's Ginny's newfound friendship with her neighbor, Maxine, that'll make you want to text your bestie ASAP. As you're starting to stan the characters on-screen, you're probably wondering who plays Maxine in Ginny & Georgia. Turns out, Sara Waisglass is as spunky as her on-screen counterpart.

Once Ginny & Georgia dropped on Netflix on Feb. 24, fans immediately fell in love with the heartwarming and unexpected coming-of-age tale. When 15-year-old Ginny Miller's (Antonia Gentry) mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), uproots her and her brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), from Texas to New England, she quickly finds herself with a group of friends for the first time ever. Leading her new pack is Maxine (Waisglass), her outspoken neighbor.

Quickly, you'll realize Maxine (who goes by Max) is the queen of dramatics — literally, her goal is to land the lead role in their school's musical. Offscreen, Waisglass seems to be just as proficient at securing the spotlight. Although she's only 22, Waisglass has been acting for over 14 years and has quite the impressive resume.

Most notably, you probably recognize Waisglass from the Degrassi franchise. She played Francesca "Frankie: Hollingsworth from 2013 to 2017. During that time, her character appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Degrassi: Next Class, and the TV movie, Degrassi: Don't Look Back as well as some short, non-cannon Degrassi: Minis episodes. Funnily enough, just like her Degrassi character, Waisglass has a twin brother in Ginny & Georgia (who is also hot and slightly pessimistic).

Additionally Waisglass has had roles Suits, The Good Doctor, October Faction, and Holly Hobbie, just to name a few. IRL, Waisglass seems as spirited and joyful as her Ginny & Georgia character. Her Insta is full of travel shots, singing clips, and adorable throwbacks. With the release of Ginny & Georgia — one of her biggest roles to date — it looks like Waisglass is going to keep raising the bar.

Ginny & Georgia is streaming now on Netflix.