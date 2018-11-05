If you feel like there were too many Disney fashion collaborations to count this year, you're not entirely wrong. The entertainment behemoth's most iconic cartoon character turned 90 this year and to celebrate, brands worked his likeness into a slew of festive product ranges. Levi's x Mickey Mouse is the latest such collaboration to drop and while Opening Ceremony, Vans, and Uniqlo all released magical ear-emblazoned collections of their own, I think this one might have them all beat.

When it comes to things that are very, very American, Levi's jeans and Disney both top the list. What could be better, then, than classic, no-frills denim and accessories stamped with Mickey Mouse in his most iconic and well-loved form? (No reinterpretations of the mouse, here!) The result of the collaboration is a straightforward collection that even the most refined of dressers won't be able to resist and is composed of a selection of cult favorite 501 jeans, hoodies, sweatshirts, bags, and hats. While slightly playful (how could anything feature Mickey Mouse not be), the pieces are simple, graphic, and boast a slightly '90s throwback feel. They're the perfect separates to throw on with a t-shirt for casual weekend activities or to dress up with booties and a blouse for work.

Levi's

The collection is currently available online and in-store now, although a few items are already sold out online. The pieces featured below are all still available to shop at levis.com so if any of them catch your eye you might want to snag them ASAP!

Mouse Grey

If you want to rock Mickey in subtle form, this two-pack of socks should do the trick.

Get Comfy

There's nothing better to cozy up in than a soft, oversize shirt, especially when it's emblazoned with Mickey Mouse. It's the perfect piece to watch Saturday morning cartoons in.

Copy Paste

The more mice, the better, at least as far as Mickey-printed clothes are concerned. These jeans, which are Levi's best-selling 501 style (if you like vintage shopping you know these are gold!), feature him and 20 or so of his cutest clones. More to love!

Tee Time

The classic white tee gets a very playful update in the form of your favorite rodent. Wear it with jeans and white sneakers for an effortlessly comfy look.

Tied Up

Tie one of theses bandanas around your neck for some extra warmth this winter—you'll be thankful you did. Practical and cute, what could be better?

Wink Wink

Business in the front, party in the back. This denim jacket is lined with a super fuzzy fleece for added warmth and boasts that simple workwear aesthetic Levi's is loved for. An oversize winking Mickey Mouse on the back gives it an added dose of charm and whimsy.

Pocket Play

This is '90s AF and thankfully, the decade seems to be eternally trending. The red strap, the jeans pocket, the all-over denim— could it get more American? Thanks to Mickey's appearance, it does.