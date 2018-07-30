Disney merchandise is everywhere these days, with new and exciting collaborations popping up each week. One of the latest, Uniqlo's Love & Mickey Mouse collection, is a particularly artful take on the classic character. The tees are designed by artist Kate Moross, who offers up a refreshing take on everyone's favorite childhood characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Moross is an established illustrator and graphic designer and her work speaks for itself to show her immense talent. Moross is also a particularly exciting choice for this collaboration because, according to her Instagram, the artist identifies as "non-binary" and she chose to create a unisex collection for Uniqlo. The illustrator has spoken to It's That Nice in the past and said, "I live in a kind of middle ground between the two master genders. I’m interested in a world from that perspective: looking at design and design interaction through the eyes of different genders." Moross doesn't design for men or for women, but for people of any and all gender identities.

Now is a time when more and more clothing is losing its gender. The days of walking into a clothing store or shopping online and having to pick a side between men's and women's clothing are dwindling. And to show that unisex clothing can be just as fun and colorful as any other types of garb, Moross and Uniqlo have created masterpiece Mickey and Minnie Mouse tees.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Off White

The Love & Mickey Mouse collection tees are sorted into two categories on the Uniqlo web store: Adult and Kids. Some of the product pages say "Womens" but they still seem to be intended for everyone – you should feel encouraged to buy any tee that catches your eye.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Pink

Each shirt retails for only $15!

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Black

This shirt feature's a style that Moross is most recognized for – her bright, multi-color doodles.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Dark Gray

The dark gray style features the name (and ethos) of the collection.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Red

The three-quarter length sleeves on all of the shirts make them perfect for any season.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Off White

You have to look closely to see the homage to Mickey on this graphic pocket tee, but it's there!

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Gray

There's no such thing as having too many grey T-shirts.

Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-Shirt in Black

Who knew Mickey could look so chic?

All three of the graphic pocket tees also have an added phrase on the back, reading "Mickey, You're The Best."

Isn't he, though?

There's more! While supplies last, if you purchase two or more Love and Mickey Mouse tees online, you'll get a free pair of limited-edition Mickey ears, designed by Moross.

Peace, love, and Mickey, y'all!