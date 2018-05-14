As the date of the highly anticipated royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quickly approaches, the excitement continues to grow. It seems like people are celebrating in every way possible, and one fast food chain is making sure they get in on all the royal wedding action. The KFC Royal Wedding Bucket is in tribute to the roast chicken the couple prepared on the day of their engagement, and it's the tastiest royal wedding favor.

Per Mashable, KFC has embraced the chicken connection, and the company crafted a specially-designed Royal Wedding Bucket to commemorate the big day. Now, I don't think fried chicken is on the menu for Markle and Prince Harry's big day, but that doesn't mean royal wedding aficionados can't enjoy a few pieces of chicken from the Royal Wedding Bucket to celebrate.

To give the bucket a more regal look, KFC ditched the classic red-and-white color palette for a more sophisticated gold tone. Adorned with a regal crest, gold flourishes, British and American flags, and the wedding date of May 19, 2018, the Royal Wedding Bucket is a more elegant take on the classic fried chicken bucket — and a perfect token of the big day. The bucket also reads, "We declare a regal day of celebration, jubilation... and fried chicken."

You'll need a good bit of luck to get your hands on this refined Royal Wedding Bucket, because KFC is only selling 50 of them at the Windsor branch on Dedworth road. Who knew royal chicken was almost as exclusive as the royal wedding itself?

If you're not familiar with Markle and Prince Harry's engagement story, then you might not understand the chicken connection. No, they didn't get engaged while sharing a bucket of KFC fried chicken and discussing the secret blend of herbs and spices. In November 2017, the couple shared in their post-engagement interview that Prince Harry popped the question to Markle while they were "just roasting a chicken," according to ABC News.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

KFC couldn't let the opportunity slip by once they learned the news, and a KFC spokesperson told Mashable, "When we discovered Prince Harry proposed over a roast chicken, we simply had to show our support for the big occasion."

KFC isn't the only company celebrating the royal occasion. Brooklyn-based ice cream shop, Ample Hills Creamery, has created a limited-time flavor in honor of the soon-to-be newlyweds. "God Save the Cream" is Ample Hills' royal wedding ice cream flavor, and this sweet treat delivers the some of the same flavors that will be in the wedding cake. Markle and Prince Harry chose a lemon elderflower sponge cake covered in buttercream, and the guests will enjoy the creation baked by Claire Ptak, the owner of London-based Violet Cakes.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account announced even more royal wedding menu news in a tweet on Monday, May 14. The account shared that Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team are preparing for the big day on Saturday, and there is even a sneak peak of what might wind up on the plates at this royal celebration.

According to TIME, Flanagan is planning a produce-heavy menu for the 600 guests expected at St. George's Hall. In a statement on the official website of the British Royal Family, Flanagan shared that Markle and Prince Harry have been big part of the menu preparation. As he explained how the "seasons have just fallen perfectly" for the menu planning, Flanagan said of Markle and Prince Harry, "The couple have been very involved in every detail of it."

Markle and Prince Harry are set to say "I do" on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. While their wedding will forgo some of the pomp and circumstance of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, Markle and Prince Harry will likely be ready to dig in following their post-ceremony carriage procession.

If you're one of the many people who didn't nab the coveted wedding invite, you can always try to get your hands on the KFC Royal Wedding Bucket instead.