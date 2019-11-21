If you're a curvy girl inspired by Kendall and Kylie Jenners' senses of style, one brand is about to answer all your winter wardrobe prayers. A Kendall + Kylie x Ashley Stewart plus size collection has officially dropped, and it's chock-full of cute pieces, including Insta-worthy holiday party dresses and jumpsuits.. The combination of the Kendall + Kylie brand's cool-girl aesthetic paired with Ashley Stewart's reasonable pricing and inclusive sizing is a match made in retail heaven, and spoiler alert, you're about to place a biiig order.

The online-only collection went live exclusively on the Ashley Stewart website on November 21, and all the pieces are available in sizes 10-24. Prices within the first drop range from $79 for a sequin crop top to $129 for statement-making faux leather dresses, but if you aren't in the market for a holiday slay, you'll still get your chance to shop the collab in due time. There will be two more product drops launching in early 2020, with even more Jenner-approved styles starting at just $53.

That said, if you're in need of some New Year's Eve lewks, you'll want to start shopping ASAP:

And the Kendall + Kylie Satin Jumpsuit ($109, Ashley Stewart) is an elevated basic just begging for a bold lip and a fun shoe:

According to James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart, helping the Jenners launch their first plus-size range was a no-brainer. “Ashley Stewart’s core mission has always been to advocate for women, which includes providing her with equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we’re proud to be the brand to launch Kendall + Kylie’s first ever inclusively sized collection to the Ashley Stewart family and our ever expanding community base,” Rhee said in a press release from the brand.

To shop the entire Kendall + Kylie range, check out the Ashley Stewart website now.