Anyone else start planning their outfits for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and all other fall/winter holidays as soon as humanly possible? Personally, I love planning my looks in advance, which is why I'm curious as to where to get the Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Holiday Collection. The Cara-inspired line is full of pieces to help you dive head-first into this season's structured suiting trend, plus tons of going-out lewks to flex on the 'Gram...Or, like me, at your family holiday party. I'll take what I can get, okay?

Nasty Gal Ft. Cara Delevingne is already live on the Nasty Gal website, so grab your credit card and let's get to it! Available in sizes 0 through 20, there are over 40 pieces, from blazer dresses to slogan tees, with prices ranging from $30 to $300. The inspo behind the collection, besides Delevingne's own fab personal style, was female rock icons through the ages, represented via shoulder pads, sequins, fringe, and lots and lots of faux leather. I'm into it! Oh, and right this moment, everything on the site is 50% off, so hurry up and get shopping before the top pieces sell out. If you're reading this after October 23, then in the words of Drake, it's too late!

This look is so 👏 damn 👏 chic 👏 and I absolutely have to own it. The cropped silhouette of the blazer is unexpected and fun, and allows the detailing on the top of the pleated trouser to really be seen. An A+ set, if you ask me!

If you're into daintier dresses, you might prefer the Into the Groove Lace Dress ($80, nastygal.com):

Swoon. This gives me Betsey Johnson meets old-school Victoria's Secret vibes in all the right ways. Worn with a tiny black purse and strappy sandals it's girly and sweet, but amped up with boots and the right leather jacket, it transforms from cutesy to edgy AF in seconds.

Speaking of the right leather jacket, a round of applause for the Rebel Heart Faux Leather Jacket ($240, nastygal.com), please:

Leather! Studs! Fringe! What more could you ask for? This is exactly the kind of one-and-done jacket you can throw over any basic outfit to look instantly elevated and styled. It's not cheap, but if you're looking to invest in one statement piece, this could be it.

On the more affodable end of the spectrum is the I am a Rich Man Relaxed Tee ($40, nastygal.com), a key piece in Cara's collection:

If you don't know, the "I am a rich man" quote is attributed to the queen of all queens, the music icons of all music icons, Cher. In a 1996 interview, the star recounted telling her mother exactly that, and the phrase also popped up in the background of Taylor Swift's recent "You Need To Calm Down" music video. Yes to Cher anywhere and everywhere!

This collection couldn't be more fierce, and it's all live now on the Nasty Gal site. Go forth and start planning your holiday slays!