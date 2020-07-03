When you look up into the night sky and see the moon shadowed in a deep, crimson red, you know something magical is happening in the sky. Though magic is beautiful, it's not always pleasant. Sometimes, magic is dark and so is the astrology that comes with it. As you think on the mysterious intensity that radiates from a blood moon, it's important to recognize just how unpredictable its energy can truly be. At the very least, it will help explain why the July 2020 lunar eclipse will be the worst for these zodiac signs. If you were born under the influence of Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn, then prepare for quite the chaotic Fourth of July weekend.

What does this upcoming blood moon have to do with the holiday of red, white, and blue? Well, it takes place on July 5 at 12:44 a.m. ET, so it's going to take your Independence Day for a spin. If you normally think the Fourth of July tends to get out of hand, just wait for how absolutely bonkers it will be this year. Did I mention that Mercury will also be retrograde? The cosmos sure do have a sense of humor, huh?

Perhaps this isn't the astro weather report you were hoping for, but rest assured — you truly have nothing to worry about. Even though an eclipse might be a moment of unexpected transformation and change, it's a change that's been a long time coming. The reasons an eclipse carries so much weight is that it activates the North Node, bringing you face to face with your ultimate destiny. If it sounds intense, it's because it is.

And for the following zodiac signs, it has the potential to be life-changing. Here's why:

Aries: You're Working Up The Courage To Make It Big

It's time to take a major step toward your goals. Do you want to win? Want to see your name in lights? Receive endless praise for your accomplishments? Well, you can't expect these things to happen if you don't even put yourself out there. Don't let the fear of failure prevent you from trying at all. Make a commitment to yourself to be willing to fail over and over again because your love for what you do is worth it.

Cancer: You're Accepting The Love You Truly Deserve

Take a look at the relationships you surround yourself with. Are you receiving the love and respect you deserve? Are they putting in as much effort as you are? Do they accept you for who you are? It's time to strengthen your worthwhile relationships and let go of the ones with no place in your future. These are tough decisions to make, but you need to create space for relationships that have your best interests at heart.

Libra: Your Personal Life Is Undergoing Major Changes

If you're feeling emotionally vulnerable and even somewhat lost, it's no wonder. You're rediscovering what "home" means to you. However, you might be in between homes, and as you wait to understand where you belong, you might spend some time feeling uncomfortable. Don't let your present dictate your vision for what the future looks like. You're well on your way to finding people who will love and protect you. You're well on your way to finding a place to call your own.

Capricorn: You're Stepping Up To The Plate And Growing Up

You're outgrowing so many things in such a short amount of time. In fact, by the time the effects of this eclipse have truly sunk in, your life might look completely different than it did before. Embrace the changes headed your way with open arms. Everything happening in your life right now will have an impact that lasts for years to come. You're catching a beautiful glimpse of the person you were born to be.