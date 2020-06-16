Uh oh, it's that time of year again. Even if you're not an ardent follower of astrology, the words "Mercury retrograde" will always make you feel a bit superstitious. That's because this transit never fails to kick up the confusion. When Mercury is retrograde, it's often easy to blame all your stress on during its three-week duration. But before you start groaning with frustration about Mercury retrograde again, let me remind you this transit is nowhere near as bad as you might think. In fact, Mercury retrograde summer 2020 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — and for them, the experience won't dull their shine.

This summer's Mercury retrograde begins on June 18 and ends on July 12, taking place in cardinal water sign Cancer. This sign is ruled by the moon — planet of emotion and nurturing — and it's a sign that communicates intuitively and empathetically. While this Mercury retrograde will encourage you to connect with your internal truth and open your heart to others, the overwhelming nature of Cancer's sensitivity may feel downright exhausting. Cancer is a highly nostalgic and sentimental sign, and since Mercury retrograde tends to dredge up the past, this transit may leave you romanticizing everything that has come and gone. While this is an opportunity for closure, it may also leave you wanting to dip back into a past that should remain where it is.

However, even though you're bound to let your heart take over the wheel while your mind takes a backseat, this transit will reveal the truth of where your heart lies. Even though it will likely feel unsettling at first, nothing is more freeing than the truth.

Cancer: It Will Hit You Hard, But It Will Also Transform You

Make no mistake: with Mercury retrograde taking place in your zodiac sign, you'll definitely be feeling its effects. However, that doesn't mean the experience won't help you rediscover your strength on a far deeper level. While this retrograde may leave you questioning who you are and what you stand for, it will encourage you to come up with immensely powerful answers to these questions. By the time it's over, your confidence and sense of self will be stronger than it was before, especially if you were open to doing the work.

Scorpio: You'll Visit New Places And Embrace New Ideas

You might get lost during this Mercury retrograde, Scorpio. You may at times feel like you don't know which way is up and which is down. However, the experience will also prove that sometimes you need to get lost in order to find yourself all over again. Even though you may not feel like you have a destination or even a map, let yourself have faith in the unknown. There are new experiences headed your way; experiences you would not have had if you were too afraid of being lost. Let spontaneous moments be the ones you never forget.

Pisces: The Experience Will Leave You Creatively Rejuvenated

You're rediscovering your creative instincts on a much deeper level during this Mercury retrograde, Pisces. However, whoever said rediscovering your creativity would be an easy process? It requires you to confront the fear and self-doubt holding you back from being creative, and ultimately, experiencing the purest form of joy. Unpacking these feelings will be a central theme of your Mercury retrograde story, but there will be so many glittering moments in which you grab hold of inspiration and refuse to let go. There is magic headed your way, so open your heart to knowing its real.