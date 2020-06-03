If you're feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and terrified, it's no wonder. Astrologically speaking, you're dealing with some of the most intense and dramatic transits at the moment, making your feelings completely understandable. This has so much to do with the fact that eclipse season has officially begun, marking the month of June by transformation and unexpected changes. Unfortunately, the June 2020 lunar eclipse will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — but it'll only hurt for a little bit. The fact of the matter is, if you were born with a mutable sign in your birth chart (especially if it's close to 15 degrees), then this blood moon (or lunar eclipse, or Strawberry Moon) is going to have a major impact on you.

This eclipse takes place in the expansive mutable fire sign of Sagittarius on June 5 at 3:12 p.m. ET, encouraging you to live your life to the fullest, remain open to possibilities, and march to the beat of your own drum. Sagittarius rarely ever has a clear destination, but the journey is so much more important than wherever you'll end up.

The reason an eclipse is such a big deal is because of how they initiate very unpredictable and life-changing events. Activating the Nodes of Destiny, an eclipse speeds up time by bringing you closer to where you're meant to be. Evoking harsh endings and even more harsh beginnings, an eclipse gets rid of everything in your life that's currently preventing you from embarking down the right path. The reason it's such an uncomfortable experience? Nothing worth accomplishing is ever easy and sometimes, the universe pushes you directly out of your comfort zone in order to help you grow. For the following zodiac signs, the sky is the limit.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Understanding Who Is Meant To Be In Your Life

There may be some rough transitions in your personal life at the moment, Gemini. Saying goodbye to someone you love is never easy, but sometimes, it's the most important thing you could do for your own personal growth. However, saying goodbye to someone else also means saying hello to someone new. Whoever remains in your life at this time is absolutely meant to be there. Trust who people say they are.

Virgo: You're Experiencing A Very Personal And Heartfelt Shift

It may be time to pack up and go, Virgo. Nothing exciting ever happens when you remain cooped up in your own little shell. Sometimes, you need to do the most uncomfortable thing and leave behind your safe space. This moment may feel unsettling at first, but you will become used to it in due time and eventually, you'll see why this change was necessary. Home is a state of mind and it's time to rearrange your perspective.

Sagittarius: You're Shedding Your Skin And Growing Up

As you make your way into this next phase of your life, think of the snake shaking its way out of its skin so it may slither away free from its confines. There are so many things holding you back that this lunar eclipse will bring to the surface and eradicate from your life. Things you think you love might be preventing you from becoming the person you're meant to be. It's through these dramatic moments you learn all about who you really are.

Pisces: Your Career Goals Are Coming Into Focus

It's time to step up to the plate, Pisces. You've been playing it safe for so long and you need to do what it's necessary in order for you to achieve everything you've always wanted. It's a long road before you'll get there and it's filled with trial and error. Accept that failure is all a part of the journey and you're already successful. Refuse to give up, even when giving up feels like your only option. If it's important to you, never give up on it.