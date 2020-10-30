Full moons are rarely ever an easy breezy walk in the park. Although a full moon is mesmerizing to look at and it's so enticing to bathe in its light, there's a reason that, to this day, lore still advises you to be cautious on the night of a full moon. Things can get a little tumultuous when the moon is at its brightest and boldest state. Emotions run high, instincts are stimulated, and there's a wild and primal energy coursing through the air. For the next full moon, you better grab all your protective crystals, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst full moon on Halloween 2020.

For real though, what could be freakier than a full moon that takes place on Halloween? To add to the spooky effect, this full moon will form an exact conjunction with Uranus — planet of all things unexpected — meaning there's no way of knowing what's going to happen. All full moons are known for surprising moments. After all, a full moon is a moment of revelation, culmination, and reward. It represents the end of a journey, and as in all stories, it's difficult to accurately predict how it will end. So when this full moon takes place on Oct. 31 at 10:49 a.m. ET, there's one thing you should know — expect the unexpected.

Rising in fixed earth sign Taurus and opposing the sun in fixed water sign Scorpio, this full moon will not only ground you, but it will also inspire a transformation. While Taurus wants to take root in the earth, Scorpio wants to merge in the realm of spirit. What will you sacrifice for stability? What risk will you take to be intimately known?

If you were born under the influence of an air sign, here's what you should know:

Shutterstock

Gemini: Your Heart May Be Feeling Heavy And Sensitive

During this full moon, you could feel as though your heart is soaked through and dripping wet with emotion, Gemini. You may feel as though everything you're carrying within is heavier than ever and you have no choice but to unburden yourself. So don't fight this urge. If there are wounds that continue to sting or memories that continue to haunt you, release the pain. Whether you're simply writing in your journal and letting your subconscious to the talking or you're talking to someone you trust, you should let it all out.

Libra: There Will Be So Much Intensity Surrounding You

You could feel like you're standing right on the tipping point of something major, Libra. This full moon lands in your eighth house of death and rebirth, and although that sounds dramatic, what it really means is that you're on the verge of experiencing a transformation. In order to transform, you must allow something to end so that something else can begin. For the phoenix to rise from the ashes, it must first burn. If you feel as though the world is against you, that's only because you're this close to experiencing that transformation.

Aquarius: Things May Feel Unstable In Your Personal Life

Full moons can often come with surprising revelations, Aquarius. This full moon could involve a revelation that rocks you to your very core. You expect your personal life to be stable while the rest of the world is unpredictable. What happens when your personal life proves just as spontaneous and unstable as everything else? There could be an issue that still needs to be addressed or an area of your personal life that you've been ignoring. Focus your love and care on this area. This issue can be solved with love and compassion.