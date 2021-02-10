You might think new moons are inherently the most positive and optimistic phases of the lunar cycle. And oftentimes, you'd be right. After all, this is when the moon and the sun form a conjunction, combining their energies and aligning your inner self with your outer self. It's also when you're encouraged to let go of the past and look to the future. You do your cleansing rituals, forgive yourself for the guilt and the grudges you've been hanging onto, and you set an intention to guide you through this next chapter. However, beginning something new is often the hardest part of the journey, and for the zodiac signs who will have the worst February 2021 new moon, it will probably be all the more difficult.

Taking place on Feb. 11 at 2:05 p.m. EST, this new moon rises in eccentric, contrarian, and innovative Aquarius. This fixed air sign is always one step ahead of everyone else on the trends, as if it's tuned into a radio frequency that can only be accessed by aliens in outer space. This unpredictable energy can make Aquarius feel like it's leading a movement. However, it can also leave Aquarius feeling like an outcast.

Even though new moons are portrayed as being calm and spiritually rejuvenating, this one proves how volatile the experience can truly be. This new moon forms a square with Mars — planet of combat — which can leave you feeling easily angered and impulsive when you're cornered. Luckily, there's enough energy to help you choose compassion over conflict, as romantic Venus will join forces with expansive Jupiter during this new moon, which will simply flow with loving energy.

If you were born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, this is how you can make the best of it:

Emanouil Koutsios / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Cancer: You're Working Through Intimacy Issues And Opening Up

What's standing in the way of your ability to let someone in? What's preventing you from being able to trust? This new moon may put you in situations where you have to ask yourself whether to put your guard down. While that guard is there to protect yourself, leaving it up for too long could prevent you from forming meaningful connections and allowing yourself to be known. Deep down, you know you want to be known, but you also want to set boundaries when they're necessary. Let this new moon help you find that balance.

Scorpio: You're Dealing With Personal Issues Behind The Scenes

This new moon is all about what happens at home, in the place that is most personal to you. It's also about your relationship with your family and your connection to your roots. Are there issues that need to be discussed with your kin? Is there a messy closet that needs to be reorganized? Let this new moon be your chance to take stock of the most sacred part of your world and do whatever it takes to both heal and improve it. This is a personal process, so don't let anyone dictate how you decide to do it.

Pisces: You're Healing The Wounds You've Been Carrying

This new moon might feel more nostalgic than it usually does. While most new moons are about letting go and looking forward, you might find yourself looking backward and recounting everything you've been through. Memories may start to arise; memories that might not be so easy to relive. So let this new moon point you in the direction of where the pain lies. Let it direct you to where you could use therapy, kindness, and understanding. Then do your best to give it to yourself.