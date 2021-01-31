It's only the second month of the year and things are also beyond exciting. However, in order for things to truly be exciting in astrology, they have to be interesting. And in order for things to be interesting, they have to be dramatic. What I'm really trying to say is... February won't be easy. But it'll also be incredibly beautiful, fascinating, and filled with so much growth. If everything were pleasant and positive all the time, it would be kind of boring, wouldn't it? For the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of February 2021, it will likely be very far from boring.

First of all, Mercury will be retrograde for the majority of the month. It began on Jan. 30 it will end on Feb. 20, infusing this Aquarius season with confusion, reflection, and good old-fashioned hijinks. After all, Mercury is the trickster of astrology, and when it's retrograde, Mercury has a way of turning things upside down.

And that's not the only reason this month may be leaving you feeling all mixed up. On Feb. 17, Saturn — planet of limitation and restriction — will form a square with Uranus — planet of sudden changes and innovation — which will create a highly tense and major moment in astrology. This transit could leave you feeling conflicted between abiding by responsibilities and embracing your need for freedom and liberation. After February, things could look very different.

On Feb. 26, expansive Jupiter will also form a trine with the North Node, guiding you toward self-betterment and pushing you to embrace your destiny. However, those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, or Virgo will have to fight for it. Here's how:

Aries: You're Preparing For A Deeply Spiritual Period

While the first half of the month may feel social and extraverted, the second half of the month will have you winding down so you can feel your feelings. When Pisces season begins, it will activate the sector of your chart that deals with your subconscious and all the hidden emotions that never see the light of day. Give your heart an opportunity to finally feel the weight of everything it's been carrying for you, Aries.

Cancer: Change May Be Bittersweet, But It's Beautiful

This month is all about transformation, Cancer. It's about letting go of the past so you can make space for the future; about tying off loose ends and accepting that some things aren't meant to last forever. You have the tendency to romanticize the past, so why not try romanticizing the future? After all, it's filled with possibilities, and by the end of the month, you'll bear witness to just how expansive life can truly be.

Virgo: You May Feel Disorganized And All Out Of Sorts

Mercury, your ruling planet, will spend the month retrograde, Virgo. You know how this goes. Mercury retrograde has the tendency to leave you feeling far more confused, disorganized, and unfocused than usual. In fact, it may leave you feeling like you're not getting your work done properly. Scatterbrained energy and feelings of procrastination could make it harder for you to get up and go. But don't be hard on yourself, because this is only temporary.

Scorpio: Your Relationships Are Under A Microscope

There's been so much pressure on your relationships lately, Scorpio. In fact, you may be fighting with your SO, feeling angry with your best friend, and feeling combative every time your nosy coworker starts asking you one too many questions. This month is about reassessing your relationship dynamics and asking yourself how you can be a better partner, especially when you're faced with adversity and disagreement.