The new moon in Pisces takes place on Feb. 23 at 10:32 a.m. ET, granting you the opportunity to clear away negative vibrations, let go of the past, and invite more mindfulness into your life. Pisces is the 12th sign of the zodiac wheel, making this a zodiac sign of completion, endings, and spirituality. Once Pisces is reached, it's time to release yourself from concerns of the ego and connect with your deepest essence. I know this sounds easier said than done, which is one reason why the February 2020 new moon will be the worst for some zodiac signs.

However, there's no need to run and hide. All this means is that the upcoming new moon might be a little bit more emotionally challenging for those born under the influence of Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Luckily, fire signs have all the grit needed to get through it.

This new moon really encourages you to tap into your purest self and embrace a confidence that's so deep, it's based on self-acceptance. As this new moon forms a sextile to both inspirational Uranus and energetic Mars, you have the power to set your heart on something and let ambition sweep over you. However, this ambition isn't about winning or losing; it's about becoming even closer to yourself than you were before.

Even though this new moon will encourage you to keep moving forward, you might still find yourself dragged into the past. Let's not forget Mercury retrograde will also be conjunct this new moon, making this a time rife with missed emotional connections, nostalgia, and wishful thinking. Even though it's hard to start something new during Mercury retrograde, reflection and introspection are necessary steps in preparing yourself for the next chapter.

Aries: You May Feel Totally Disconnected From Reality

Instead of being motivated to tackle your future, you might spend this new moon sorting through your past instead. There might be a lot of heavy weight holding you back, but the good news is that you don't have to carry it anymore. Understand what you can change and what you cannot. Forgive yourself for decisions you wish you could have made differently. You've learned so much from what you've been through, but now it's time to lay it all to rest.

Leo: You're Learning That It Might Be Time To Cut The Cord

Endings are a necessary ingredient to your beginnings. Understand that if something is coming to an end and you are being forced to say goodbye, something exciting and new will take place. Think of this change as the pebble that disturbs the pond; it sends an uncomfortable ripple affect throughout your life, but soon, the waves will subside and it will become your new normal. However, one day, you'll look back and realize why this ending was necessary. It gave you strength, freedom, and the clarity to move on to something better.

Sagittarius: It's Time To Create A Home That Suits Your Heart

This new moon might bring some intensely emotional and personal issues to the forefront. If your private life is not where you'd like it to be, this is your opportunity to create the home that truly makes you feel at home. Are you being cared for? Do you feel safe? Are you connected to your roots? It's time to work through the issues and blockages preventing you from being nurtured in the way you deserve. Whether you're simply redesigning your space or working through conflicts with your family, it's bringing you closer to home.