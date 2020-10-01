Every full moon has a unique vibration and celestial frequency. Given that the sun's currently traveling through justice-seeking Libra, the emotional meaning of the October 2020 full moon — on Oct. 1 at 5:05 p.m. ET — has everything to do with standing firm in your individual desires, before stepping into a new era of life. Igniting the fiery sign of Aries — while its ruler, Mars, retrogrades through its sign — this will be one of the most powerful lunations of the year.

While you don't need to have personal placements in Aries to feel the effects of this lunation, those with cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn) prominently placed in their birth chart are more likely to experience the full moon's effects on a deeper level. Again, this doesn't take away from the potentiality of this lunation, nor its strength. Aries' cardinal fire takes action, fearlessly and unapologetically, and while its planetary ruler, Mars, retrogrades through its sign, its cosmic vibration is automatically intensified.

In addition to the vigorous stamina stemming from October's full moon in Aries, there are important takeaways to consider: Mars retrogrades every two years or so, but it hardly ever retrogrades through its sign of rulership, Aries. For instance, this is the first time Mars retrogrades in Aries since 1988, with the exception that this year's retrograde transit is being challenged by Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Scorpio, which makes it ten times more potent.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Full Moon In Aries: Oct. 1, 2020

During the full moon phase, the sun is in an opposition with the moon, which is a representation of balance between the divine feminine and sacred masculine energies alive within, and all around you. The sun is symbolic of your identity in the physical dimension, and the moon is a representation of the emotional experiences hidden in the depths of your psyche. Also, the full moon sheds light on what needs to be ended, acknowledged, and/or readjusted, so pay attention to what comes up for you. For more context on how this will affect you personally, check which astrological house belongs to Aries in your birth chart.

Aries is audacious, confident, hot-headed, and passionate. Its cardinal fire is bold enough to initiate new beginnings, which is precisely what this lunation will inspire, personally and collectively. What's even more ironic about this is, eight planets — the sun, moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Chiron, and Lilith — will be traveling through cardinal signs during this time, which means the desire to take the lead could be extremely overpowering. Don't lose your balance. While the sun beams through justice-seeking Libra, themes of connection, and relationship-building remain.

The harmony you seek — specifically between your emotional and public persona — depends on your ability to take initiative. Warrior-like Aries moves forward with red-hot passion, but Venusian Libra finds bliss via one-on-one connections, where both parties are treated equally. How can you create balance between these two energies? Sitting in a conjunction to Chiron, the wounded healer, this Mars-ruled full moon will likely intensify the emotional atmosphere, which could also create a deep longing for autonomy and freedom.

What's stopping you from obtaining that sovereignty? Did you commit to something you're no longer passionate about? Naturally, anything Chiron touches might feel heavy at first, as it represents the hole in your heart, or more specifically, a childhood wound. However, the silver lining here is, once you confront these parts of you, Chiron will help you heal yourself and the people around you. The sun will also be making a quincunx to rebellious Uranus — the Great Awakener and planet of chaos, innovation, revolutions, and unexpected change — which will only emphasize the fact that there are changes brewing over the horizon.

If you feel restless, find an outlet you release pent-up energy. Take deep breaths throughout the day, and remember, you are exactly where you need to be.