Labor Day might've hinted the end of the summertime, but Sept. 22 makes it official. In addition to being the first day of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, this day marks the beginning of Libra season, which is probably why these zodiac signs will have the worst fall equinox 2020: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Everyone responds to the changing of the seasons differently, so this abrupt energy shift could be a bit challenging.

Fall is an enigmatic season by nature. It's a time of maturity, and the same way the leaves begin to change colors — in preparation for the harsh winter nights ahead — the collective is given no choice but to confront the darkness within themselves. This season serves as a reminder to take a step back and reflect on all of the abundance you acquired since the beginning of spring.

The wheel of life never stops turning, and autumn is a season of gratitude. Are you ready to celebrate your harvest blessings and bask in the fruits of your labor? Today marks the beginning of a new season, which is equivalent to a clean slate, compliments of Mother Nature. Every season has its ups and downs, so don't be discouraged by the changes headed your way.

Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces need to surrender to the mysterious nature of the fall equinox, and here's why:

Allison Wyatt / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Cancer: You're Feeling Introspective And A Bit Anxious

Cheers to a brand-new season swirling with abundance, Cancer. Libra is a fellow cardinal sign, which means its celestial energies and the season are bound to challenge you. With the sun making an entrance through your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family, inner experiences, and sense of security, you could feel the need to retreat, or perhaps indulge in your solitude.

While this area of your chart tends to be more emotional than others, Libra's celestial ruler, Venus, will touch down on your pleasure-seeking house of comfort, finances, and values, which could sweeten things up a bit. The moon in Sagittarius could make your daily duties seem overwhelming at first, but you'll push through.

Scorpio: You're Ready For A Nap, But You Have To Work

Your mind is powerful, Scorpio. Don't get too caught up in the things that stress you out, unless you want to vibrate at that same frequency. The sun's shift into Libra and your secretive 12th house of karma, closure, and all things behind the scenes, could catch you off guard, especially after socializing all throughout Virgo season, but don't overthink it. Your birthday season's up next, so consider this your very own celestial hiatus, compliments of gorgeous Venus.

Speaking of, the planet of love will be shaking its tail feather through your ambitious 10th house of career, reputation, and authority figures, which means you can run, but you can't hide. It's all eyes on you for the time being, and you've got some work to do. The moon in Sagittarius will likely make you anxious, so find an outlet for your stress before you decide to take it out on your credit card.

Pisces: You're Overthinking Everything, And It's Hard To Focus

Don't be so hard on yourself today, Pisces. The sun's shift into Libra has never been your cup of tea, especially since it ignites your shadowy eighth house of fear, intimacy, transformation, and psychological experiences. You know, the things you'd normally avoid all together.

Although, despite the inner restlessness you're feeling, this energy shift is incredibly significant for you, so don't disregard what comes up for review. Luckily, Venus will be dazzling your routine-loving sixth house of daily duties, responsibilities, and due diligence, which will help you get through the day.