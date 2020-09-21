Mother Nature is constantly communicating with you. When you honor the changing of the seasons and the power stemming from each cycle, you're naturally inclined to making better decisions. Similarly, with the summer coming to a close, your fall equinox 2020 horoscope will present you with the opportunity to reflect and celebrate the second harvest. The wheel of life is a journey, and autumn is a time to express your gratitude.

This year, the fall equinox — also referred to as the September equinox or autumnal equinox — arrives on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Autumn marks the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, and Mother Nature's season of the harvest, which means it's time to celebrate. Based on the circle of life, the fall season is for harvesting all of the agriculture and food you nourished in the summertime, both literally and metaphorically.

The seeds you planted are equivalent to the goals you persevered toward, along with everything else you've accomplished. The fall equinox is about acknowledging how far you've come, so take a moment to cherish everything from your trials and tribulations to your blessed abundance. The intentions you've been working on during the first half of 2020, perhaps the beginning of spring, are finally coming to fruition.

Here's what the first day of fall has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Giving Your Partners The Attention They Deserve

A new season begins today, Aries. With the sun in Libra igniting your harmony-seeking seventh house of relationships, while Venus dazzles your expressive fifth house of celebration, you're suddenly feeling the need to express your gratitude. So don't hesitate to tell the people in your life how much they mean to you. You won't regret it.

Taurus: You're In The Mood To Decorate Your Living Space

Spruce up your magical sanctuary, Taurus. The sun has officially entered Libra, and it's beaming directly through your efficient sixth house of responsibility and due diligence. Although, with your quaint celestial ruler, Venus, pirouetting through your domestic fourth house of home, you'll likely be feeling as festive as ever. Are you ready to adorn your humble abode?

Gemini: You're Feeling More Affectionate Than Usual

Express yourself, Gemini. It's the first day of fall and the sun's making its annual debut in your expressive fifth house of fun, creativity, love, and passion. With Libra's planetary ruler, Venus, caramelizing your communication sector, you'll also have the pleasure of indulging in charming conversations, and exchanges.

Cancer: You're Reflecting On The Abundance You've Acquired

Equinox blessings, Cancer. The sun is now traveling through Venus-ruled Libra, while igniting your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional experiences. While this is usually a more introspective time for you, Venus' transit through Leo — via your second house of comfort, finances, and stability — is here to remind you to indulge in the harvest you've gathered. Share the wealth, too.

Leo: You're Making An Impression On Your Local Community

You're attractive, relatable, and ready to connect. The sun's shift into Venus-ruled Libra will shake up your chatty third house of immediate surroundings and communication. Although, with the goddess of love dancing through the fixed fires of your sign, you're also glowing with sparkling charisma, so don't be afraid to ask for what you desire. You might get lucky.

Virgo: You're Quietly Indulging In Your Solitude

The harvest continues, Virgo. The sun is now transiting through Venus-ruled Libra, and it's activating your pleasure-seeking second house of values, finances, spending habits, and sensual delights. Meanwhile, with Venus taking a hiatus via your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and everything behind the scenes, you'll likely be in the mood for a well-deserved spa day.

Libra: You're Celebrating With Your Besties

Happy birthday, Libra. Your birthday season has finally arrived, and just like autumn's enchanting mystery, you're glowing with celestial charm. The sun's energizing and revitalizing you, and your cosmic ruler, Venus, is dazzling your socially driven 11th house of friendships and extended networks. It's all eyes on you, and you're beaming with gratitude.

Scorpio: You're Taking A Well-Deserved Break

Happy first day of fall, Scorpio. The sun in Libra is shaking up your introspective 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes, and you're ready to kick back. Then again, with Venus dazzling your public career sector, you can run, but you can't hide. Take it easy today, and avoid any unnecessary pressure.

Sagittarius: You're Making Plans With Friends

When are you not in the mood to socialize, Sagittarius? With the sun entering Libra and your socially driven 11th house of hopes, wishes, dreams, friendships, and extended community, you're feeling the call to connect with your team, colleagues, and best pals. Lady Venus will be shaking up your expansive ninth house of unknown territories, so you might even make a new friend in the process.

Capricorn: You're Charming, Diplomatic, And Professional

Everyone's counting on you, Capricorn. What's new, right? Although, with the sun in Libra traveling through your ambitious 10th house of rulership, reputation, legacy, and professional endeavors, you're feeling a lot more like yourself, especially when it comes to career matters. Venus will also sweeten your erotic eighth house of shared resources, so you might even kick off a business partnership in the process.

Aquarius: You're Planning Your Next Romantic Getaway

Carpe diem, Aquarius. With the sun beaming through your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and exotic cultures, you're feeling the urge to explore, wander, and perhaps even learn something new in the process. Libra's ruler, Venus, will be dazzling your partnership house, which means you could decide to make it an adventure for two. Enjoy yourself.

Pisces: You're Tending To Your Relationship Duties

It's cuffing season, Pisces. This is significant for you, especially with the sun entering your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources. Libra season is relationship-driven, but it gets deeper for you. Also, with Libra's planetary ruler, Venus, igniting your sixth house of due diligence, you might even have some homework to do. What's fair is fair, and something in your one-on-one relationships is coming up for review this season.