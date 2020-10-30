It's the spookiest time of the year, and the upcoming full moon is the only thing missing for the ultimate All Hallows' Eve experience. Happening on Oct. 31 at 10:49 a.m. ET, the emotional meaning of the Halloween blue full moon 2020 is shockingly revealing. Although, in addition to it being a blue moon — the second full moon that occurs within the same month — there are a number of components that make this lunation undeniably rare.

It doesn't matter whether you're trick-or-treating with your besties in matching costumes, or marathon-watching classic horror films with a significant other, Halloween hardly ever disappoints. So, a full blue moon on the same day is nothing short of serendipitous, especially if you're a fellow mystic. It's no wonder this spine-tingling holiday is celebrated while the sun transits mystifying Scorpio. Governed by shadowy Pluto, Scorpio's zodiac archetype is symbolic of death, taboo, and everything that's hidden beneath the surface. The sun in Scorpio plays a significant role during the full moon, so keep this in mind.

Though it's not every day you see a full moon on Halloween, Greek astronomer Meton (and the Metonic Cycle) discovered that a lunar phase repeats itself on the same date every 19 years or so. This means there's a total of six Halloween full moons left in the 21st century: 2039, 2058, 2077, and 2096, according to HistoryCollection.com

The Full Hunter's Blue Moon: Halloween 2020

Something else adding to the paradox of a full moon on Halloween night is, this holiday — also known as Samhain — actually dates back thousands of years. Samhain was celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, as a way of welcoming the harvest and invoking the darker half of the year, according to History.com.

The Celtics believe Samhain to be the only day in the year where the barriers between the physical and spirit world can be dissolved, which perfectly aligns with the essence of polarizing Scorpio. Often referred to as the darkest dark and the lightest light combined, there aren't any gray areas when it comes to this fixed water sign, and the upcoming full moon is no exception.

The Full Moon On Halloween 2020 Will Be At 8 Degrees Taurus

Astrologically, it really doesn't get weirder than this. Since the sun is sitting directly opposite the moon during the full moon phase, the Hunter's full blue moon will ignite the sign of its polar opposite, Taurus. Governed by sensually driven Venus, Taurus is a celestial embodiment of the element earth, which is also symbolic of stability, values, and one's definition of security. However — and this is precisely where it could turn into more tricks than treats — the moon will be sitting at the exact same degree as electric Uranus, the planet of chaos, rebellion, innovation, and unexpected changes

Also known as the "Changemaker" planet, Uranian energy is eccentric, unusual, and incredibly disruptive. With the sun in Pluto-ruled Scorpio, the moon will be shedding light on the powerful metamorphosis taking place both in your life and in the planet at large. Pluto has been sitting alongside Jupiter-Saturn in structured Capricorn, which explains why everything from government systems to previously set foundations are being dismantled as we speak. Keeping this in mind, the upcoming full blue moon will likely be one to remember, as it will continue to ignite the beginning of what seems to be a collective revolution.

Despite sitting in a square to Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, Mars retrograde will be making a harmonious sextile to the North Node in Gemini. The nodes of the moon determine where the collective is headed, and Gemini is symbolic of communication. Although, with Gemini's celestial ruler, Mercury, retrograde in Scorpio, this lunation will more than likely bring a series of shocking revelations.