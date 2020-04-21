A revolutionary new moon will disappear into the night sky on April 22 at 10:25 p.m. ET into the stability-seeking sign of Taurus. Sitting at exactly three degrees Taurus, the astrology of this Venus-ruled lunation is quite eccentric and unconventional. It could take you deep into your feels, but you can rest easy knowing the emotional meaning of the April 2020 new moon has everything to do with feeling secure about the future.

Before start getting into the astrological aspects taking place throughout this lunation, it's necessary to take a closer look at the new moon phase. The new moon marks the beginning of the lunar cycle which will essentially set the tone for the April through May lunar cycle. During the new moon phase, both the sun and the moon meet at the exact same degree of a particular zodiac sign (Taurus), and it's incredibly powerful. The sun is a symbol of the sacred masculine (your physical identity) and the moon represents the divine feminine (your emotional foundation) so can you imagine what happens when both of these heavenly bodies join forces?

This will promote a brand-new beginning but more importantly, it provide you with a supercharged energy boost. What would you like to put this energy towards? Ideally, the seeds you plant now should be "Taurean," which means they should revolve around your value, pleasure, and security centers.

The fertility stemming from this lunation is pretty extraordinary, so don't let this new-moon magic go to waste. In the meantime, here's a closer look at the new moon's astrological aspects, along with the celestial synergies taking place:

You'll Find Crystal-Clear Insight On What Truly Matters

Keeping all Taurean themes in mind (your sense of security and overall value system, etc.), the essence of this lunation is asking you to consider stepping outside your comfort zone, no matter how paradoxical doing so may seem for a fixed earth sign like Taurus. Sitting just three degrees away from revolutionary Uranus — the planet of technology, disruption, chaos, and unexpected changes — there is an unconventional energy at play allowing you to break free from the norm, especially with regard to your ideas of comfort, stability, and wealth. This lunation will bless all three with some much-needed cosmic consciousness.

A square to Saturn in Aquarius, however, will be the most challenging aspect of this new moon because this lunation sits conjunct Uranus so it wants to promote change and dismantle structures, while Saturn prefers to build something solid. Both of these energies couldn't be more opposite, even though they're still considered Uranian. To say this lunation is rare and unusual would be an understatement.

Don't Settle Just Yet

By now you know the energy stemming from this new moon is contradictory, given Taurus' fixed and security-seeking element earth versus Uranus' rebellious nature and shocking movements. There's nothing remotely stable about this new moon in Taurus, but you'll be asked to look towards the future and keep your options open in order to build and create something you can eventually depend on.

With Venus — Taurus' planetary ruler — traveling through the curious Gemini, there's a lot of value in the information you share and receive during this time. And with Mercury — Gemini's planetary ruler — being challenged by Jupiter-Pluto in Capricorn, having the facts is what matters most right now. Fortunately, Venus will be in harmony with Mars and this is groovy for making magic, so don't be afraid to think outside the box.

With a new moon upon us, here's to tons of blessings.