Aquarius season always feels like a fresh beginning. I'm pretty sure it's because of its ruling element, air. The emotional meaning of Aquarius season 2020, in particular, is paradoxical, because Aquarius is everything but emotional. Nothing is ever too bizarre or "out there" for this fixed air sign; the water bearer is extraordinary. Governed by Uranus, planet of chaos, rebellions, and unexpected change, its energy is electric, innovative, and free-spirited.

If you're wondering how you can make the most of this electric energy, here's my suggestion: Be completely, fearlessly, and unapologetically yourself. Remember, Aquarius is an air sign — but its air is ice cold, almost as if it lived in outer space; it's fixed, unique, and way out there. It's no wonder Aquarius lives on the same astrological axis as Leo either, because both of these zodiac signs love nothing more than to stand out, with the exception that Aquarius prefers to start a revolution. After all, there is no such thing as an individual without its community, right?

Aquarius Season 2020: Jan. 20 To Feb. 18

In the eyes of Uranus-ruled Aquarius, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Its revolutionary zodiac archetype is a representation of both diversity and humanitarianism; it's the sign of the individual and of the community. Truth is, everyone has a unique purpose in this lifetime, and it's time you see it for yourself. Have you ever thought about what makes you different from the rest of the world? How can use your individual truth and unique gifts to make the world a better place? This is your moment to connect with likeminded groups and embrace your inner rebel.

Shutterstock

The Emotional Meaning Of Aquarius Season

Where's your will to be weird? Aquarius season isn't about your emotions or about who you are behind closed doors. This is a season to break free the norm and start your own revolution, whether it be personally or with a group of likeminded individuals.

Although, this energy does come with an emotional perk. If you're someone who naturally struggles with expressing your emotions or with setting emotional boundaries, you're in luck this season because, in typical Uranian nature, Aquarius prefers to squeeze the logic out of everything, even if that means detaching completely from its emotions. After all, the element air revolves around your thought process, communication style, and cognitive functioning; this element is naturally curious, versatile, and open-minded because it's realistic. However, it's not as realistic as the earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn).

One more thing, Uranus is inventive and futuristic, so this is an excellent time to tap into your inner genius and higher mind. This energy helps you look toward the future and consider the benefits tomorrow brings. Funny enough, this sort of reminds me of Sagittarius in the sense that it's just as optimistic and risk-taking (with the exception that Sagittarius is probably less cynical).