The first eclipse of the decade is taking place on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2:21 p.m. ET in the sensitive waters of Cancer. A lunar eclipse is a powerful full moon phase, but the emotional meaning of the January 2020 lunar eclipse revolves around moon-ruled themes such as home, family, and your inner foundation. Just so you know, full moon lunar eclipses are different from new moon solar eclipses, because it's a time of letting go as opposed to starting something new. Full moons bring culminations and with a stellium of planets hovering over Capricorn, this will likely revolve around traditions.

Something else that's important to consider during this time is the highly anticipated Saturn-Pluto conjunction, which is taking place on Jan. 12, just two days after the lunar eclipse in Cancer. This is a lot to take in and it probably sounds as if I am exaggerating a bit, but we will never experience an eclipse like this one again. The sky is supercharged with celestial energies, not to mention the tension building up toward Saturn's meet-up with powerful Pluto.

The Cancer-Capricorn Eclipse Axis

Before you consider the astrological aspects and important transits taking place during this time, it's important to acknowledge the zodiac archetypes of both Cancer and Capricorn. The easiest way to put it is as follows: Sensitive Cancer is governed by Mother Moon, and the moon is a symbol of your inner world; it's who you are when no one's around. Capricorn, on the other hand, is governed by serious Saturn, planet of limits and structures.

Shutterstock

In November 2018, the North Node entered Cancer and the South Node entered Capricorn. Since then, you've been working on your spiritual roots and emotional foundation amidst letting go of previously set structures, with the help of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn. During this time, the collective has purged itself of toxic patriarchal traditions and embraced the divine feminine energies that you once put on the back burner. That means it's been a powerful two years, which is especially true for the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn).

The Emotional Meaning Of January's Lunar Eclipse

Let's talk about the aspects taking place on Jan. 10, 2020. On this day, the moon will oppose the sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn. This is very powerful energy, which means this is the beginning of a brand-new chapter and energetic shift. After all, Capricorn is equivalent to your physical foundation, and Saturn and Pluto are in the process of destroying those outdated ways of thinking. These energies will likely shed light on the areas you've mentally and spiritually outgrown. The most challenging part about this is, you may not feel ready to let go of whatever's been weighing down on you — but remember, the universe is always working in your favor, so I advise you to surrender to it.