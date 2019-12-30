The month of January kicks off full speed ahead, which makes all the sense in the world, especially during eclipse season. What's even more unbelievable is this is the beginning of a brand-new decade. To kick things off, January 2020 will be the best month for these three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Although, I will say, the beginning of 2020 will feel like a lot more work than play, so make sure you sort out your priorities. Consider the new moon solar eclipse in Capricorn that took place on Dec. 26 a prelude of what's to come.

Remember, the effects of an eclipse typically begin to unfold within the next six months or so, but with a lunar eclipse taking place on Jan. 10, it's safe to say, you'll already be experiencing an incredible amount of change during this time. After all, the moon governs your inner world and emotional reality, so just because you're not seeing the changes happening around you in the physical dimension doesn't mean they aren't already happening within you. Pay attention, but also brace yourselves as Saturn will meet with Pluto in Capricorn for the first time in almost 40 years on Jan. 12.

Shutterstock

Taurus: It Really Feels Like A Brand-New Era

Are you ready for your next adventure, Taurus? The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in your lucky ninth house of education, travel, expansion, and opportunity this season, and this will bring focus to your long-term goals. What's on your bucket list for 2020? Whether you decide to sign up for a study abroad program, or self-publish your first book, you're making moves this season, and whatever you decide to work diligently on will pave the way for the next several years. The eclipses are shaking up your third house of immediate circles and your expansive ninth house of long-distance journeys, which means you're in the midst of outgrowing something. Listen to your heart.

Virgo: You're Finally Doing What Feels Right

If it makes you happy, it can't be that bad, Virgo. This is a season for you to tap into your authenticity and inner child. The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your expressive fifth house of art, romance, passion projects, and joy this season. So, whether you're falling in love with a smoldering new prospect, or working on an artistic venture that's emotionally fulfilling to you, now is the time to do you. You're a giver at heart, but it's time you be a little selfish for once. Besides, with Uranus revolutionizing your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and entrepreneurship, you might even decide to focus on your personal aesthetic and rework your mission statement.

Capricorn: You're Celebrating Your Wins

Cheers to another blessed trip around the sun, you mystical goat. This year, your solar revolution will be swirling with positive transformation, not to mention opportunities that are life-changing. 'Tis the season to reap what you've sown and perhaps continue to shed a little more snake skin, all thanks to powerful Pluto. You might also feel the need to set firm boundaries this season, and if you do, don't think twice about it. Nurturing your relationships is a two-way street and if you're not getting something in return, make sure you set the record straight, Capricorn.