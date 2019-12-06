Whether you're just looking for someone to kiss under the mistletoe or a long-term commitment, cuffing season can be pretty unpredictable. Some people will be ready to drop their winter cuddle buddy even faster than their New Year's resolutions. For others, that holiday hookup can turn into the real deal. If you find yourself with a new bae around the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, astrology can help determine how long into the new year you two could last. You may be one of the zodiac signs who will have long-term relationships in 2020, and if that's the case, don't write off your new hookup buddy as a fling just yet.

According to astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., there are some major astrological events happening in 2020 that may affect the romance potential in your chart. But of course, the length and success of a relationship depends on several factors of compatibility between two charts — yours and your boo's. As Farrar explains, "I like to think of relationship timing as a tree and certain planets being fruit that become more ripe with certain transits." In other words, nothing is guaranteed, but some signs have romance brewing more than others. Here's how planetary combinations may lead to long-term love in 2020 for these three signs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) bojanstory/E+/Getty Images Around early and mid-December, Venus conjuncts Saturn in Capricorn, and this combination can be perfect for committing to a relationship. As Farrar says, it's "the combination of Venus' desire for love paired with Saturn's commitment" that suggests those with strong Capricorn placements may feel more aligned for long-lasting romance. Beginning in early January, Saturn in Capricorn will also create tension with Juno in Libra, the asteroid of long-term partnership. "Juno presides over marriage and business partnerships, and [Juno] often indicates the type of person we marry or find it easy to commit to," Farrar explains. "She helps us differentiate between being attracted to someone, such as Venus or Mars, versus what is a good long-term fit for us." Capricorns may be known as the pessimists of the zodiac, but for them, 2020 is likely to be a great year for lasting love, and Capricorns should try to prioritize their love lives over their work for a change.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Signs that have an astrological angle to Capricorn, such as Aries, may also be activated when Venus conjuncts Saturn in December. Capricorn and Aries are both cardinal signs, or reacting signs, since they both mark the turning point of a season. According to Farrar, this transit may create "tension around the desire to connect and not knowing how" for Aries, so those with Aries placements should try to open themselves to potential romantic opportunities. Soon after the new year, the moon is going to transit through Aries and make an aspect to Juno, and those born under Aries may find themselves with a better understanding of "what an equal and healthy long-term love can be," as Farrar explains. As long as Aries are willing to show a little vulnerability, 2020 suggests some long-lasting love for the rams of the zodiac.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Like Aries, Libra is a fellow cardinal sign that may be activated when Venus (Libra's ruling planet) conjuncts Saturn in Capricorn. When this planet of romance and planet of order meet in December, it's likely that Libra will "feel more aligned for romance that stands the test of time," as Farrar says. However, also like Aries, Libra may feel that tension between desiring a long-term romance and not knowing how to initiate. Luckily, when Saturn in Capricorn creates tension with Juno in Libra in early January, it should become clearer to Libra what a healthy, long-term relationship may look like for them. People with strong Libra placements are always romantics, but 2020 could be the year for a romance that lasts.