It really seems like Jeanette is up to no good in Cruel Summer. Freeform's twisted YA series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since the very first episode dropped on April 20. Now that the plot is really starting to thicken, one character in particular is looking more sus by the minute. The Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 6 promo certainly makes it hard to figure out who to trust.

Warning: Spoilers for Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 5 follow. Quick recap: After popular girl Kate (Olivia Holt) went missing during the early '90s, outsider Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) somehow filled Kate's shoes and earned the love of Kate's boyfriend, Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) and her besties. Once Kate escaped from being held captive by the vice principal of their school, Martin Harris (Blake Lee), she told the world Jeanette had known where she was being held hostage and did nothing to help her.

Kate's accusation led to a massive legal battle and caused Jeanette to become "the most hated person in America." And while that's all a lot to take in, the biggest mystery of the series comes down to: Who, if anyone, is telling the truth? The promo ahead of the May 18 episode doesn't exactly paint Jeanette in the best light.

The promo shows 1993 Jeanette apparently getting caught shoplifting at the mall, and her voiceover saying, "I make trouble. I just don't usually get caught." Around that same time (judging by her style), she's seen telling her friend, Vince (Allius Barnes), "it's kinda cool, almost getting in trouble but then not." Fans also see Jeanette — wearing Kate's scrunchie (which Mr. Harris begrudgingly gave to her at the carnival in Episode 5) — sneaking into the vice principal's home once again.

While fans knew Jeanette had been breaking into Mr. Harris' house (she told Vince as much in Episode 3), that doesn't necessarily mean she *saw* Kate. After all the mirror references fans saw in Episode 5, the two-way mirror theory (that Kate was being held behind a mirror, so she saw Jeanette but Jeanette only saw her own reflection) now seems even more convincing.

Freeform/Bill Matlock

Except — and here's the kicker — throughout the entire Episode 6 promo, fans see Jeanette's mom (Sarah Drew) questioning her daughter. She says she knows Jeanette lying and is somehow involved in Kate's kidnapping. Viewers know Jeanette's mom is low-key out of the picture in 1995, so something major must have gone down between them in the wake of the Kate-Jeanette rumors.

While there's been evidence that Kate's experiencing mental health issues after her kidnapping and hasn't exactly been honest with her own story, it's hard to deny that Jeanette looks guilty AF in the latest teaser. For some reason, I have a feeling there's much more to the story.

Watch as Cruel Summer continues on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform (and the following day on Hulu) to see if Jeanette's really as innocent as she tries to seem.