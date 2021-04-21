There are a lot of questions surrounding Freeform's new series, Cruel Summer. After the special two-hour premiere on April 20, it's clear that, in true thriller fashion, most of the characters might not be as they seem. So, what exactly is Kate hiding in Cruel Summer? There might be more to her disappearance than she originally let on.

Warning: Spoilers for Cruel Summer Episodes 1 and 2 follow. The highly anticipated new series produced by Jessica Biel follows Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), two very different high school girls. Kate has lots of friends and a dreamy boyfriend named Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) whereas Jeanette is a shy girl who longs to be pretty and popular.

After Kate goes missing, Jeanette mysteriously steps into her shoes, gaining popularity and the love of Jamie. When Kate finally escapes from being held captive by their vice principal, Martin (Blake Lee), she tells the world Jeanette knew she was being held hostage but did nothing to help rescue her. As a result, over the course of a year Jeanette goes from newly popular to "the most detested person in America." While Kate's candid interview naming Jeanette as a person of interest in the case seems to be pretty straightforward, the end of Episode 2 shows there's much more to the story...

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels

During the final few moments of Episode 2, Kate is seen logging onto a chat room (with dial! up! internet!) for abduction survivors. There, she asks a confidant what they think would happen if people found out "the truth" that she hadn't been "fully honest."

Up until this point, there was no real indication Kate was being less than genuine in her story about her harrowing experience, but this exchange begs the question: Did Jeanette actually see Kate, or is there something else going on behind the scenes? While that seems to be the major question, Biel has hinted the answer might not be so cut and dry. “Initially, you think this could be a girl versus girl story," Biel said at a SXSW panel in March. "But it really is completely about a difference of perspective. Your truth versus someone else's truth.”

So, there's a chance both girls are telling their own versions of the truth — but from different lenses, it might look like two very different experiences. Either way, it seems like Kate's version hasn't fully been revealed. Fans will have to see what happens next as new episodes of Cruel Summer air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. You can also catch the episodes on Hulu the following day.