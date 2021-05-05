There's a new character on Cruel Summer, and her introduction has viewers asking even more questions than they were before. If you're wondering who Annabelle on Cruel Summer is, you're not alone. Here's what you need to know about the newest development surrounding Kate's time in captivity.

Warning: Spoilers for Cruel Summer Episode 4 follow. Freeform's YA series, produced by Jessica Biel, follows a popular girl named Kate (Olivia Holt) and an outsider named Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) who both live in a small Texas town in the early '90s. After Kate mysteriously went missing, Jeanette somehow stepped into her shoes and gained the love of not only Kate's friends, but her boyfriend Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) as well.

Once Kate returned home, however, she told the world Jeanette had known where she was being held and that the girl had done nothing to assist her. And just like that, Jeanette went from newly popular to "the most hated person in America." But it isn't just Jeanette who fans should be suspicious of. It's becoming increasingly obvious that Kate has not been fully honest about her kidnapping experience, and the truth is (ever so slowly) coming out. That's where Annabelle comes into the picture.

While at her family's annual retreat in 1995, Kate told everyone a "ghost story" about a girl named Annabelle. She talked about how Annabelle found herself "alone until she wasn't" and how a "man the grownups trusted" joined her. She was, of course, referring to the vice principal of her school and the man who kidnapped her, Martin Harris (Blake Lee). She went on to say how that trust led to "something unspeakable" and it "puts blood" on the grownups' hands. Kate ended her tale by warning everyone to have their stories straight because "Annabelle has hers" in order.

Then, in the final few minutes of Episode 4, Kate was seen listening back to tapes of her therapy sessions following her rescue from abduction. She recounted one of the last times she saw Mr. Harris, saying, "He came downstairs right before I was rescued and something was different. Something was wrong. And that was when I met Annabelle."

When her therapist asked who Annabelle was, Kate said she couldn't remember. So, is Annabelle an alternate personality Kate developed to cope with her experiences of being held hostage, or is Mr. Harris a serial abductor and Annabelle was another one of his victims? Only time will tell, but considering how important these details are, here's hoping Kate can remember the specifics as Cruel Summer continues on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform (and the following day on Hulu).