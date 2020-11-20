Quarantine has many of us crafting everything we can find on Pinterest. This might include labels for jars of baking supplies, doormats that match the seasons, and witty wall hangings that say, "Sorry for glitter. A crafter lives here." You're on a DIY roll and could get some use out of a cutting machine from Cricut. Why not snag one at a discounted price, thanks to the upcoming Cricut Black Friday deals?

Truth be told, they're too good for any crafter to pass up, because they mark down the high-tech machines you've had your eye on by a hefty amount. Especially if you're considering taking your skills and turning them into a business venture on Etsy, these deals are a dream. So, how can you shop them? Well, Cricut's deals have already started, and there are even more on the way.

The first of the deals started on Nov. 1 and will run through Jan. 3, 2021. It's all about the Cricut Joy. If you didn't already know, the Cricut Joy is the brand's first compact cutting machine, which makes it the perfect buy for someone who's living small but crafting big. It's about the size of your DSLR camera and you can select the design you want to print with an app on your phone. For Black Friday, the Cricut Joy is $10 off, bringing the price from $179 to $169.

The Cricut Maker is also on sale, marked down from $399 to $299 from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3, 2021. This cutting machine comes in a variety of colors including champagne and mint, and can handle over 300 different materials. It's designed to cut, write, score, and engrave, amongst other things, with its multitude of tools.

Of course, if you're looking for something in between these two items, there's the Cricut Explore Air 2, on sale from Nov. 22 to Jan 3, 2021. It'll be marked down by $70 on these days, bringing the price tag from $249 to $179. It does cutting, writing, and scoring, and can do so with over 100 different materials. It's a perfect middle-of-the-road option for you or the crafter in your life who can't stay away from the glitter-covered paper.

All of these deals will be available on the Cricut website, as well as your favorite retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target.com. You may also find some sweet bundle deals which include additional supplies. If you opt for a bundle, such as the Cricut Maker® + Essentials Bundle ($400, Cricut) you'll receive items such as transfer tape, iron-on protective sheets, a portable trimmer, and a true control knife with your purchase.

Although you may be able to make do with what you have already, some of these items will certainly take your crafting to the next level and let you hunker down with your quarantine hobbies, and only the best tech and supplies.