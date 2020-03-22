Harry Styles is making the most of self-isolating during the spread of coronavirus. The singer has been using the extra time to develop new skills and pamper himself with his buddies. Check out the details about Harry Styles' quarantine hobbies, because you might want to try some yourself.

Styles opened up about his experience self-isolating in an interview with BBC radio 1Xtra Residency on Wednesday, March 18. He shared, “It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!” He continued on, explaining how he's been spending his time productively. “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

The singer also shared the tunes he's been listening to during quarantine. While his favorite is "Blue World" by Mac Miller, he's also been jamming out to "Everyone Loves the Sunshine" by Roy Ayers, which he explained is "always a good one for any positive feeling."

Styles was recently featured on the cover of Beauty Papers' Revolution Issue. In the exciting cover shot, Styles donned only fishnet tights and Gucci loafers so that all his tattoos were on display. Thankfully, the publication also shared more photos from the shoot for the fans on social media, along with the caption, "Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for REVOLUTION issue. ‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are."

Of course, the black-and-white photos got plenty of buzz on the internet. Fans shared their reaction in the comments section of the Instagram post, with user @jstsmjodek writing, "That was truly a blessing I was never so thankful for any magazine ever before," and user @brexallison proclaiming, "This is amazing I love him OMG."

Styles is supposed to kick off his 2020 world tour in Europe on April 15, but given the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely it'll continue as scheduled.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.