This is not a drill. Beauty Papers' latest cover features Harry Styles wearing fishnets, and the photos are nothing short of a masterpiece. The mesmerizing cover shows the style icon wearing only fishnet tights and Gucci loafers, meaning all his tattoos are on full display. This image, an exciting departure from many of Styles' previous shoots, is one of two covers for Beauty Papers' eighth issue, the Revolution issue, which officially dropped on March 17. Not to be dramatic, but these images will save your life.

But wait! There's more. The publication revealed more Styles photo shoot content on their Instagram, including a quirky video where he lists his creative inspirations while wearing a blue Gucci suit and a full-on makeup look with super bronzed, smoky eyes and a nude lip. According to Harry Lambert, the 26-year-old's stylist, Styles is wearing Gucci Beauty lipstick in the shade “They Met in Argentina.” The magazine issue's second cover shows Styles rocking that same Gucci suit, as well as black gloves and loafers, with a quirky, acrobatic pose. The caption for the whimsical photo references Styles' song and motto, "Treat People With Kindness," which Beauty Papers describes as a "revelation and revolution in itself" to create a "kinder world."

Beauty Paper's eighth, Styles-filled issue "viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity, and unity," according to the publication, making the British musician the perfect cover star. Styles regularly defies antiquated norms with outfits and beauty looks that blur the lines of the traditional gender binary. His past androgynous style moments include, but are certainly not limited to, the unforgettable sheer Gucci blouse he wore when co-hosting 2019 Met Gala, an abundance of colorful manicures, and a ruffled lilac gown from his "Falling" music video.

Unsurprisingly, the issue's release sent Styles' fans into a frenzy, as they rushed to purchase the magazine and caused Beauty Papers' website to crash. The publication took to their Instagram story to plead with fans to bear with them "due to the overwhelming response." It's safe to say Styles broke the internet. Once the publication works out their technical difficulties, the issue is available for purchase on its site, as is an individual poster of the already-iconic fishnet photo. They are only selling 40 copies of the poster, however, so if you want Styles' netted legs adorning your wall, act fast.