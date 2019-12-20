Harry Styles just dropped his second solo album Fine Line, and so far, music critics are saying the album has drawn a very bold line between his current rock star status from his former pop star identity. And he's not just drawing that line with his vocals, but with his look, too. At a concert celebrating the release of Fine Line, Styles sported a look that was bold and very glam, from his shirt down to his nails. Seriously, Styles' Fine Line nails is what eccentric nail art dreams are made of, and his fans can't get enough.

Styles flashed his bright mani on stage at a sold-out show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 14. The singer performed every song from the new album, and as amazing as the musical reviews have been, the manicure reviews have been just as good. Los Angeles-based nail artist Britney Tokyo is the mani master behind Styles' nails, and she shared a close-up image of her design to her Instagram.

The look is pretty intricate, so here's the breakdown: On Styles' right hand, each nail boasted a cotton candy blue crescent moon shape with a bright pink line outlining it. Then, beginning with his pinky finger, Tokyo spelled out "Fine" across Styles' fingers and "Line" on his thumb. For the singer's left hand, Tokyo gave him a watermelon on his pinky, cherries on his ring finger, a kiwi on his middle finger, a strawberry on his index, and a smiley yellow and white flower on his thumb. Loyal fans will know this nail art commemorates songs off the new album, like "Watermelon Sugar," "Cherry," and "Sunflower, Vol 6."

The bold look didn't stop there. Styles also accessorized with his usual chunky gold and silver rings on almost every finger. As far as his outfit went, the singer donned white, high-waisted sailor pants, a fuchsia button-up shirt, and suspenders.

Courtesy of Columbia Records/Helene Pambrun

It's been a whirlwind week for Styles. At the show, he performed a rendition of "Landslide" alongside Stevie Nicks. On the morning of the show, the singer also announced he teamed up with Live Nation to host pop-up shops full of Fine Line merch. The pop-ups were held from Saturday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 19 in New York, Los Angeles, and London and featured t-shirts, satin bomber jackets, totes, and more emblazoned with artwork from the new album.

Styles is no stranger to sporting a creative manicure and a bold look, and recently, he's had a serious thing for mismatched manis. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, he hosted the Late Late Show with James Corden rocking orange and navy nails, and on Thursday, Dec. 5, he showed off yellow smiley face nails in a promotional video on Twitter. Needless to say, his recent manis have caused about as much of a stir as his music has. With the new year — and thus, plenty of promotional appearances for Fine Line — right around the corner, I can only hope to see even more bold manis and looks from Styles.