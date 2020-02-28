When he's not busy busting out moves onstage with Lizzo, Harry Styles stays busy making impactful music of his own. The former 1D member has blessed fans with tons of music videos through the years, and there's officially another one to add to the collection, y'all. "Falling," off his latest album, Fine Line, received the video treatment, and it's pure art. Harry Styles' "Falling" music video is a must-watch for Stylers everywhere.

Let me start by saying the video is a whole mood. He might be a pop star, but Styles' "Falling" video is not your run-of-the-mill pop music video. Nope, this was drama at its finest.

Styles first teased the visual for "Falling" on Feb. 24, and fans caught a first glimpse of what to expect. The 9-second clip featured Styles sitting on the floor as water poured down around him, flooding the room, and it was a hint that the visual would be dramatic AF.

Now that the video is finally here, it's safe to say Styles did, indeed, bless us with one of his most cinematic moments yet. "Falling" may be different from "Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Adore You," but both the song and video are instant standouts on the album.

Catch Styles' new video for "Falling" below.

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

Styles' theatrical performance and raw emotion matched perfectly with the powerful lyrics in the song. The intro of the song set the mood for the entire music video. Styles sings:

I'm in my bed / And you're not here / And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands / Forget what I said / It's not what I meant / And I can't take it backI can't unpack the baggage you left.

From there, the drama unfolds as Styles finds himself going from a lonesome corner of the room to his piano, where he begins playing the chorus passionately as the room floods with water around him, and, ultimately, the water envelopes him.

The entire four minute film for the song will leave you feeling so many emotions. It seems Styles is navigating heartbreak and trying to pull himself up and rise above the complicated feelings flooding through him.

Styles just further proved he's a musical genius, and fans are already looking forward to what's next.