No matter your romantic status, letting yourself evolve is a beautiful part of being alive. From listening to your intuition more to taking time to think before reacting, the change to make to your love life in 2020 may just help you be more you. Healthy relationships are about mutual respect and learning to grow together. And becoming a stronger and more compassionate version of yourself is something everyone can strive for.

Of course, you are amazing just the way you are right now. You don't need to alter your physical body, job, or wardrobe to be a "better you" this new year, or at any time of the year. Getting more in tune with yourself and your partner and living more authentically doesn't mean buying new expensive face cream or forcing yourself to do a fancy gym class that you completely abhor. From listening to your date more before adding your two cents, to working hard to be more reliable, there are plenty of ways to learn from yourself that don't cost a darn thing.

And if you're looking for the love lesson that's waiting for you in 2020, here is how every sign is going to change.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19): Think Before You React Fire sign Aries is known for being a little hot-headed when they're under stress. While their passion is something to strive for, the ram will learn to think and breathe before reacting to relationship drama or conflict in 2020.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Spice It Up A Bit Steadfast Taurus is a creature of habit. While it's great to be dependable, the bull could learn something from getting out of their romantic routine. From getting it on in the kitchen to planning an impromptu date night in 2020, Taurus will learn to spice things up a bit.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Make A Choice & Stick To It Gemini's ability to see things from all possible angles makes them a little indecisive. In 2020, the twins are going to be more firm in the decision making and stand their ground in their romantic relationships.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): See The Bigger Picture Emotional Cancer can't help but take things personally. They're sentimental and tender, and they want to ensure that everyone around them is happy and strong. But in 2020, the crab will start to see the bigger picture of relationship conflict and remember that everything isn't about them.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Share The Spotlight Leo likes to be the center of attention. While their gregarious personality makes them magnetic, in 2020, they'll realize there's room for them and their partner or date to shine. A power couple means both parties are doing their best. Ask you're up what makes them excited, and listen with your whole heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Don't Sweat The Small Stuff Analytical Virgo likes to look before they leap. While lists and structure and organization keep everything afloat, romantic relationships can't be plotted out three months in advance. In 2020, this earth sign will learn not to let the little things go. Your dates running five minutes late? The restaurant messed up your reservation? No biggie. You got this.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Listen To Your Gut From asking the barista to interpret a text to polling all their friends about a date location, lively Libra likes to include everyone and their mother in their decision making. In 2020, the scales need to listen to their gut and follow their intuition.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Let People In Private Scorpio keeps everyone at arm's length away. While it's smart to protect yourself, this water sign will learn to let their partners in a little more in 2020. Remember: Your date is asking you questions because they want to get to know you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Make A Plan & Stick To It Not one to set a date and see it through, adventurous Sagittarius likes to be untethered in every sense. Though they'll never leave their fiery spirit, in 2020 Sag will learn how to make a plan with their boo, and follow through wholeheartedly. Excitement is fun, but dependability lasts longer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Live In The Moment Ambitious Capricorn keeps one eye on the future and the other eye on, well, even further into the future. One to jump to conclusions and only be looking ahead, they'll learn to live in the moment this 2020.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Come Back To Earth Dreamy Aquarius is quick to think about the philosophical implications of everything. Though their creativity and strong imagination are something to envy, in 2020, they'll start to come back to earth a little more within their romantic relationships, and just accept things for what they are.