I personally believe that you meet people and have relationships for a reason — maybe it's karma, maybe it's to learn a specific lesson, or maybe it's to discover something about yourself. Whatever reason brings two people together, there's always something to be learned. And as New Year's Eve draws closer, you might be looking towards the new year and thinking of resolutions or goals you'd like to achieve. And, of course, that could include dreaming up ways to improve your love life. To help you narrow down your goals, why don't you consider which 2019 love lesson you should learn based on your zodiac sign?

Whether you're a die-hard astrology buff or you read your horoscope with a gentle eye-roll, sometimes your zodiac sign reveals something about you that just feels right. Our zodiac signs can affect our instincts, our traits, and even influence certain behaviors, and understanding what your sign means can help you understand why you are the way you are. It can also be helpful to understand how your sign affects the way you interact with others and the world around you — especially when it comes to love! It should come as no surprise that each sign has certain weaknesses when it comes to love, so here are some love lessons for each sign to master in the next year.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Stocksy/jessemorrow Aries is proud, competitive, and dynamic, and their desire to win at all costs can sometimes negatively affect their romantic relationships. When Aries disagrees with their partner or has a conflict within a relationship, instead of pushing to win no matter what, in 2019, Aries should learn how to say "I'm sorry." Being able to apologize and resolve conflict in a productive way is a love lesson Aries needs to learn!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Stocksy/trinettereed Taurus is strong, dependable, and reliable, and loves to know that they can always be counted on to do the right thing. Taurus is super organized and has extremely high standards, which can be tough to constantly meet in romantic relationships. Taurus' love lesson for 2019 is to let go of the concept of being perfect. By doing so, Taurus will feel less pressure, be able to relax, and open themselves up to new possibilities!

Gemini (March 21 — May 20) Stocksy/Nunezimage Gemini is versatile, curious, and expressive, and isn't afraid to share their feelings with their partner... and their entire social media following. Gemini can also be quick to change their mind and this can be confusing to romantic partners. Gemini's love lesson for 2019 is to be consistent. While growth and change are healthy parts of life, Gemini's relationships will be much more stable and rewarding if Gemini can be consistently available, can be counted on, and be grounded.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Stocksy/Addictive Cancer is emotional, protective, and loyal, but can hide their true feelings and emotions behind their protective shell. Once Cancer is sure their partner reciprocates their feelings and can be trusted, they'll share everything! But until then, Cancer is cautious. In 2019, Cancer's love lesson is to be brave. In both life and love, sometimes you have to go out on a limb and if Cancer learns to be bold and brave and sometimes be the first one to say "I love you," they'll be much stronger for it.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Stocksy/Aleshyn_Andrei Leo is confident, dramatic, and fiery, and loves to be the center of attention. Because of Leo's outgoing nature, Leo has no shortage of potential romantic partners. But this year, Leo should learn that it's OK to be alone. Leo loves an audience, but learning how to be independent and strong on your own is a valuable skill! If Leo knows they'll be just fine without a partner or a date, they won't settle for a relationship that's just so-so.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Stocksy/azulclaritocasiblanco Virgo is practical, analytical, and very loyal, which make them great long-term romantic partners. They're also gentle and kind, and would never betray or hurt anyone they care about. While all Virgo's practicality serves them well, it can also hold them back from simply having a good time. That's why Virgo should try to learn to have fun in a relationships. Love doesn't need to always be so serious and intense — it can also be playful and silly.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Stocksy/JessicaSharmin Libra is fair-minded, all about justice, and diplomatic and function very well within partnerships. They really enjoy working alongside someone else, and thrive being in romantic relationships. The downside of this is that Libra can be a little co-dependent or clingy, since they really like being a part of a team. In 2019, Libra should learn how to be independent, and how to let their partner do their own thing sometimes, have some space, and actually enjoy spending time on their own, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 — Nov. 21) Stocksy/lumina Scorpio is passionate, resourceful, and loves to be in control. This can be a great thing, since Scorpio has a very strong sense of right and wrong, however it can also lead to an imbalance within Scorpio's personal relationships. Scorpio can be controlling and can be very jealous of their partner's other interests and friends, but will hide their feelings from everyone. So Scorpio's love lesson for 2019 is to be communicative and open with their partner. Instead of secretly seething, explaining and sharing their feelings will allow for their relationships to grow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Stocksy/jadiezlo Sagittarius is intellectually driven, curious, and loves to travel. Sagittarius is extroverted, optimistic, and relishes any opportunity to change. This can make is tricky for Sagittarius to form lasting bonds with someone unless they can completely let Sagittarius do their thing and maintain their independence. In 2019, Sagittarius' love lesson is to let their partner in. Let them in on the adventure, in on the joke, and into their hearts and minds. By letting someone in, they can continue to change and grow, without leaving their partner behind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Stocksy/defun Capricorn is serious, tenacious, and super disciplined, and once they achieve a goal, they immediately set another one. They are cautious and want to know all the information before jumping into a situation, so they can be very slow to trust and start a real committed relationship with someone. But once they do, they really mean it. This year, Capricorn should learn to be spontaneous with their romantic partner. Sometimes Capricorn's stability and consistency can be a little boring, so spicing up their relationship with a little spontaneity can be a great thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Stocksy/pavloffav Aquarius is progressive, forward-thinking, and a friend to all. In fact, they usually prefer to have a great friendships before things become romantic. Aquarius loves to be entertained and challenged, and can find the steadiness and consistency of a relationship stifling sometimes. This year, Aquarius' love lesson is to be patient. They're quick, adventurous, and love change, so focusing on being patient with their partner, their relationship, and themselves will be a great skill to hone.