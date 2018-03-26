Apparently, the town of Riverdale is still not safe from the Black Hood. Though the masked gunman was seemingly revealed earlier in Riverdale Season 2, now showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and star KJ Apa are sharing that the mysterious antagonist is going to resurface later this season. That's right, you guys — the Black Hood is returning to Riverdale. Obviously, that means that fans are going to have to go back to the drawing board and dig up their old Black Hood theories!

At a PaleyFest panel on Sunday, KJ Apa confirmed that the Black Hood mystery is not over yet, and that Archie's thirst for justice will drive him and his friends towards discovering the truth pretty soon:

I think the janitor being the Black Hood was something that [Archie] wasn’t going to buy ... With more instances showing up that could hint towards the Black Hood still maybe being out there, it drives him to find justice.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa filled fans in on just how soon we can expect the Black Hood mystery to resurface: by the end of this season. He confirmed that the masked murderer will make his shocking return in "the last few episodes" of Season 2. Since the currently airing second season only has six episodes remaining, that means fans should start preparing for a Black Hood comeback to happen any minute now.

Aguirre-Sacasa also shared that he and his fellow writers have been hinting towards who the Black Hood really is for the past few episodes:

We always knew it wasn’t going to be just the janitor. But for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea [of who it is] and have been writing towards that.

As a reminder to fans, the mystery of the Black Hood loomed large over the first half of Riverdale Season 2, as a masked man went on a killing spree throughout the town. In the midseason finale, Sheriff Keller shoots and kills the Black Hood as Archie and Betty chased after him, and he is unmasked and revealed to be Riverdale High's janitor Mr. Svenson.

CW

The reveal fell flat for many Riverdale fans, who were expecting a more prominent or shocking character to be under the mask. Fans also pointed to the fact that the show had been setting up a number of details about the Black Hood that point to Mr. Svenson not being his real identity, most notably that the Black Hood was set up to have a very close connection to Betty Cooper. Although the show moved past the Black Hood mystery after the Mr. Svenson reveal, most fans were still pretty convinced that the real killer was still out there, and even on the show Archie admitted that he still has a sneaking suspicion that they did not catch the real Black Hood.

So, now that we know for sure that the Black Hood is coming back, it is time for fans to start theorizing about who could really be under that mask all over again. Here's a reminder of some of the main Black Hood suspects: